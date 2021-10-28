Domino's Has a Spicy Halloween Pizza Roulette In Australia and New Zealand

Burger King has had some hits over the years that just couldn't keep up with the times. According to So Yummy, Satisfries, Western Whoppers, and Fiery Chicken Fries all found fans across the U.S., but eventually got phased out. Patrons begged the fast food chain to bring back Chicken Fries, and Burger King brought back the original flavor of the product. When the restaurant launched The Double Quarter Pounder King as a jab at McDonald's back in 2018, diners couldn't get enough of the sandwich which featured a half-pound of meat, American cheese, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun, per Daily Mail.

