In this FRONTPAGE interview, we caught up with NBA star (and burgeoning fashion icon) Russell Westbrook, an athlete who has had one hell of a surreal year. It’s late September, and NBA player Russell Westbrook has just finished the drive back from the Los Angeles Lakers media day in El Segundo to his home in the calm Brentwood neighborhood. “I know what streets to take, what streets not to take, what time to go. I don’t get stuck in traffic,” he says, talking on the phone from inside his kitchen. (His cool, monotone responses are punctuated with what sounds like dishes being put away.) “I know my way around this place.”

