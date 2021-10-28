CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunak warned Budget has UK facing flat recovery for household living standards

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxHQb_0cf0ZTJv00
Financial News

Rishi Sunak’s Budget has the country set for a flat recovery for living standards amid fears the average household could see their tax rise by thousands of pounds during Boris Johnson’s premiership, a think tank has warned

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the Budget would leave the overall tax burden at its highest since the final period of Clement Attlee’s post-war Labour administration 70 years ago.

The Resolution Foundation said this burden combined with higher growth, inflation and public spending than previously expected prompted it to warn “that Britain could be set for a flat recovery for household living standards”.

The foundation’s analysis found the Chancellor’s plans will mean by 2026-27 tax as a share of the economy will be at its highest level since 1950, amounting to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

The weakest decade of pay growth since the 1930s means real wages in the UK are set to fall again in 2022, with the foundation writing: “Real wages are on course to grow by just 2.4% from May 2008 to May 2024 – a far cry from the 36% real wage growth experienced between May 1992 and May 2008.”

Mr Sunak has sought to reassure Tory MPs that he aims to cut taxes before the next election after unveiling his Budget.

He told ITV’s Peston programme that he and the PM had a shared commitment to tax cuts.

By the end of this Parliament, I want taxes to be going down not up

“We’re both committed to it, the Prime Minister and I want to do it for people, and that’s why we did it today, we cut taxes for those in the lowest pay, to help them right now and we want to lower the burden of taxation, as I said in my speech I want to see taxes going down by the end of Parliament,” Mr Sunak said.

In an attempt to reassure nervous Conservatives, Mr Sunak earlier told the Commons: “By the end of this Parliament, I want taxes to be going down not up.”

He went further in a meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers by telling them he wants to use “every marginal pound” in the future to lower taxes rather than increase spending.

The Chancellor used an improved economic outlook to set out £150 billion of departmental spending as well as help for people on low incomes to tackle the rising cost of living.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said he made “no apologies” for the measures, telling BBC Newsnight: “The Chancellor was very open about the fact that this is something of a philosophical shift.

“What we want to see is to get the economy turbocharged, unlock productivity, and to deliver growth more evenly across UK. That does require some upfront spending.”

Mr Sunak also announced tax cuts for businesses, extra cash for hospitals, a softening of the cut to Universal Credit and a freeze for fuel duty as the nation recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The OBR said the plans will take public spending to the highest share of the economy since the late 1970s, before Margaret Thatcher took power for the Tories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4A3k_0cf0ZTJv00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Key announcements in the Budget included:

– A £2.2 billion package of Universal Credit reforms to allow claimants to keep more of the benefit if they earn more from work.

– Some £7 billion worth of cuts to business rates following a review into the property tax, with the cancellation of next year’s increase in the rates multiplier and a 50% cut to next year’s rates for most retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.

– A major overhaul of alcohol taxation, including cutting the cost of Champagne and prosecco, which Mr Sunak said are “no longer the preserve of wealthy elites” from 2023.

– Pubs will be helped with a new lower rate of duty on draught products, knocking around 3p off a pint as part of the reforms.

– Previously planned rises in alcohol and fuel duties will also be scrapped.

– A cut in the surcharge levied on bank profits from 8% to 3%.

– Flights between airports in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be subject to a new lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023.

– Whitehall departments will receive a real terms rise in funding as part of the Spending Review, the Chancellor said, amounting to £150 billion by 2024/25.

Former shadow business secretary Pat McFadden responded to the Budget by accusing the Conservatives of being the party of both high taxes and low growth.

The Labour MP told BBC Radio 5 Live: “If we’re going to create wealth in the future then we have to invest in the workforce of tomorrow.

“The Government hasn’t been doing that and that’s again another reason why growth has been so low, and that brings the Chancellor to this choice between higher taxes and spending cuts all the time.

“The Tories are the party of high taxes because they’re the party of low growth.”

The Budget will face further scrutiny on Thursday morning when the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank publishes its comprehensive analysis.

Mr Sunak had promised “help for working families with the cost of living”, with the OBR expecting inflation to reach 4.4% but warning it could hit “the highest rate seen in the UK for three decades”.

The Chancellor was given some leeway for greater spending as a result of a stronger-than-expected recovery from the economic hit from coronavirus, with the OBR predicting the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the turn of the year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No breakthrough in UK-France talks on fishing dispute

No breakthroughs have been announced following a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister in a bid to calm the post-Brexit dispute over fishing. But Downing Street said it is confident France will not resume its threats to increase checks or block British boats from French ports...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson set to deliver worst living standard growth on record, report finds

Boris Johnson's government is on track to deliver the worst growth in living standards over the course of any parliamentary term on record, and incomes are at risk of falling, according to analysis of official figures.Real household disposable incomes are forecast to grow just 0.5 per cent between late 2019 when Mr Johnson won a decisive election victory, and 2024, a report from the Resolution Foundation think tank noted.The annual growth rate of 0.1 per cent forecasted by the Office for Budget Responsibility would make this parliament the worst ever for income growth, behind the 0.3 per cent annual rise...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Clement Attlee
Person
Pat Mcfadden
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Young left behind by Sunak’s Budget could become lost generation, economists warn

Children and young people face becoming a lost generation due to rising education inequality, high taxes and climbing house prices, leading economists have warned.Analysis shows that, despite spending touted in Rishi Sunak’s Budget on education and childcare, those in further education over the next three years will face funding that is still 10 per cent lower than it was in 2010.Tax hikes introduced by the chancellor will also disproportionately hit younger people as they target work over wealth. Cohorts entering the jobs market will also face stagnant pay packets, with wages which are 40 per cent lower than predicted before...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Standards#Uk#Tax Burden#Budget#Obr#Labour#The Resolution Foundation#Itv#Parliament#Conservatives#Commons
Autosport Online

UK chancellor Sunak unveils £1m plan for Scottish XE round in budget

No fewer than 12 countries made it onto the planned five-round schedule for Extreme E’s second season that was released last month, a plot that Autosport understands is intended to drive competition and increase host fees to attract the highest bidders. However, despite the Outer Hebrides appearing on the championship’s...
SPORTS
BBC

Budget 2021 Sunak changes air taxes for UK and long-haul flights

The chancellor announces flights between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have a lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023. After saying most “most emissions” come from international rather than domestic flights, Rishi Sunak also introduced ultra long-haul band in Air Passenger Duty covering plane journeys longer than 5,500 miles, from April 2023.
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK to unveil budget as government eyes recovery

Britain unveils its latest budget Wednesday, looking to fix the public finances after emergency pandemic support sent debt rocketing. While attempting to bring down the deficit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set also to confirm multi-billion-pound funding projects aimed at driving long-term recovery and reducing pressure on the state-run health service. Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his tax and spending plans in parliament from around 1130 GMT, grappling not just with the pandemic but with problems associated with Brexit. "Today's budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid," he is set to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the finance ministry.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Budget: Rishi Sunak makes flights cheaper despite warnings to cut UK’s air-travel demand

Rishi Sunak has been accused of undermining the UK’s response to the climate emergency, after his Budget included measures to make it cheaper to take internal flights and drive cars that emit greenhouse gases.The moves – branded “astonishing” and “retrograde” by Friends of the Earth – were unveiled just days ahead of the crucial Cop26 global warming summit in Glasgow, at which Boris Johnson will plead with the international community to cut carbon emissions.And they came just a day after the government’s own Climate Change Committee (CCC) told the prime minister that his administration’s net zero strategy had “nothing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
buckinghamshirelive.com

The Budget 2021: National Living Wage to rise as Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces Autumn Budget

The National Living Wage is set for many earners next year - after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the 2021 Autumn Budget. The increases to the wage, known as the NLW, were recommended by the Low Pay Commission - with the changes set to 'support the wages and living standards of low-paid workers at a time when pay growth is robust across the economy'.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Budget 2021 – live: Sunak cuts flight and alcohol taxes as inflation set to reach 4%

Rishi Sunak has said inflation is expected to hit 4 per cent in the year ahead, as he delivers his Budget speech. The Office for Budget Responsibility made the forecast at the same time that GDP will return to its pre-coronavirus level at the turn of the year, Mr Sunak said. Meanwhile, growth this year was revised up from 4 to 6.5 per cent.The chancellor has also slashed duty on UK domestic flights, cancelled a fuel duty hike, and made sweeping changes to alcohol duty. Climate campaigners had previously urged Mr Sunak to put the environment at the heart of...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK Budget: Sunak gambles on spending spree ahead of pre-election tax cuts

Domestic air passenger duty halved, but rise for overseas flights. Bank surcharge slashed to 3% from 8%; Alcohol duties reformed. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday gambled on a budget spending package to help Britain recover from the Covid pandemic with a string signal that tax cuts would arrive before the next election.
BUSINESS
The Conversation UK

Autumn budget expert Q&A: ‘Rishi Sunak is gambling that economic recovery is genuine’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn budget and three-year spending review looks pivotal for the UK, coming amid shortages, rising prices and yet another COVID surge. With a general election due in the next couple of years, all eyes are on how the chancellor reconciles his strong desire to balance the nation’s books with the fact that many people are getting poorer and levelling up still looks more like a slogan than a commitment.
BUSINESS
BBC

Will Sunak's Budget plans calm cost of living concerns?

Taking the pre-Budget temperature of families visiting a pumpkin patch at Tulley's farm in Sussex, I was struck by just how concerned the public is with regards to rising prices and availability issues. Everyday experiences of record petrol prices, soon-to-be record domestic energy prices, rising taxes, expectations of rising mortgage...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

43K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy