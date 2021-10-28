CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why ‘buy the dip’ is the worst stock market advice you can follow

By Lauren Almeida
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Market mottos have guided DIY investors’ hands over the years, helping them navigate tough market periods with old adages that have been passed down for generations. But some famous expressions can do more harm than good to new and experienced investors alike, experts have warned. Telegraph Money rounds up some famous...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

These two giants are profitable companies that aren't content with the status quo. UnitedHealth has been expanding into new areas through acquisitions. Alphabet is coming off a strong Q3 and isn't slowing down. Buying and holding quality stocks is a safe way to build wealth over the years. It's certainly...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It’s been an impressive month thus far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which is now up more than 26% year-to-date. However, there are plenty of opportunities especially with high-quality stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Paypal (PYPL) down more than 10% from their highs.It’s been an impressive month thus far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which is en route to the psychological $400.00 level, and now up more than 26% year-to-date. This impressive performance laps an incredible 47% return last year, making this one of the best back-to-back performances we’ve seen since 1995/1996 and 1998/1999. During 1998/1999, the market combined for a two-year gain of ~160%, and in 1995/1996, the index posted a 2-year gain of 84%. However, while the impressive momentum we’ve seen certainly confirms that we’re in a strong bull market, it’s becoming very difficult to find any value out there. Instead, more than 100 stocks are trading at more than 30x sales, and several stocks names are extended from their recent bases. The good news is that there are a couple of high-growth trading at very reasonable valuations, and further weakness should present a low-risk buying opportunity. Let’s take a look at two of these names below:
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Streaming Stocks to Buy on the Dips

The higher the market goes, the harder it becomes to find bargain stocks to buy. Even then, conviction would be on shaky grounds because of sheer altitude. This is the case now as all indices broke new records yesterday. The U.S. Federal Reserve finally officially announced the taper, and this time there was no tantrum like in 2013.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing October Stocks?

If you're a fan of blue-chip stocks, then you probably love bargain blue chips. Why pay full price when you can buy the same stock while it's on sale? However, a discounted stock isn't always a stock worth buying. That's true even when that bargain-priced name is one of the 30 hand-picked tickers that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Value#Telegraph Money#Post Covid#British
invezz.com

Should you buy the dip in Stacks or Revain?

Stacks is at a crucial demand zone at $1.72 and is also showings signs of a bullish reversal. A target can be set above the all-time high and a stop loss can be set below the demand zone at $1.56. Revain has made a bearish inverted hammer on Friday and...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ark Invest buys invests $80M in Robinhood as stocks take an 11% dip

Robinhood shares have been on a dip this week following a 78% decline in the company’s revenues. However, Ark Invest has taken advantage of the dip and invested $80M in the company shares. Robinhood shares have declined by around 11% this week. Robinhood shares recently took a major dive after...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Entrepreneur

4 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Manufacturing activities are expected to increase with continuing progress on the vaccination front and the reopening of the economy. Thus, we think it could be wise to buy the dip in the following fundamentally sound manufacturing stocks: Timken Company (TKR), Hillenbrand (HI), Johnson Electric (JEHLY), and Vishay Precision Group (VPG). Let’s discuss these names.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Apple Stock: Earnings Headaches Aside, Buy the Dip?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares are trading lower, about 2.75% on the day, but the stock is well off the lows. The post-earnings fall in Apple and the post-earnings gain in Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report allowed the latter to overtake the former in market capitalization, making the Redmond, Wash., software giant the largest company in the stock market.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Twilio Stock Plunges. Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

It’s not a good day for Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report stock, which is down about 17% after the company reported earnings. The crazy thing? This is a great company and should be considered a high-quality growth stock. That’s how I look at Twilio. But right...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy on Dips While Indices Are Breaking Records

After a small stint in September of harsh investor sentiment on Wall Street, the indices made new highs. I had maintained a positive opinion and shared stocks to buy throughout the malaise. Today’s message is more of the same, but with three new tickers that just fell on hard times.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why Informatica Stock Is a Buy Today

Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) stock went public this week, and is well worth investing in for the long haul. Though long-time investors might recognize this enterprise software developer, those who don't will want to pay attention. Right now, the stock is trading for $29.75 per share. Before it went private back in 2015, shares were priced at $48.56.
STOCKS
Street.Com

AMD Stock: Here's Where to Buy the Dip After the Earnings Report

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report are trying to rally on Wednesday, up about 2% so far on the day. While the bulls may have wanted a more spectacular post-earnings reaction, how much can they really ask for?. AMD stock has rallied in...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy Audio after the dip on Wednesday?

Audio has fallen by over 15% since Tuesday however buying in high volumes was seen on Wednesday. Audio has formed a descending triangle, and a long can be taken at the demand zone at $1.9. Targets can be set at $2.6,$3.1 and a new all-time high for investors willing for...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to benefit from overall economic growth. However, others are cautioning volatile days might be ahead. For instance, in early December, Wall...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why Allbirds Stock Is Not a Buy on Robinhood

The Allbirds stock ticker, BIRD, will soon appear on the New York Stock Exchange. But retail investors have a rare chance to invest in the Allbirds IPO as of Oct. 25 (Monday). Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) just added Allbirds to its IPO Access platform. Starting in 2021, the stock broker app has taken select stocks and given retail traders an opportunity to apply for IPO shares. They're chosen at random, and if chosen, they have a chance at some big early gains that IPO stocks sometimes make.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why GlobalFoundries Stock Is Not a Buy After Its IPO

GlobalFoundries stock is going public on Oct. 27 and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker GFS. The company is the self-proclaimed largest silicon wafer supplier that's not dependent on China and Taiwan, but that doesn't mean the business will be profitable. GlobalFoundries expects to be priced between...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Dip in Chipotle Stock?

Chipotle nearly doubled its earnings in the third quarter on a 15.1% increase in comparable sales. Management expects comp sales to continue growing at a double-digit pace this quarter, but margin expansion is likely to slow. Chipotle would need to grow its earnings at a very rapid pace for many...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy