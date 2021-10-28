Why ‘buy the dip’ is the worst stock market advice you can follow

It’s been an impressive month thus far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which is now up more than 26% year-to-date. However, there are plenty of opportunities especially with high-quality stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Paypal (PYPL) down more than 10% from their highs.It’s been an impressive month thus far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which is en route to the psychological $400.00 level, and now up more than 26% year-to-date. This impressive performance laps an incredible 47% return last year, making this one of the best back-to-back performances we’ve seen since 1995/1996 and 1998/1999. During 1998/1999, the market combined for a two-year gain of ~160%, and in 1995/1996, the index posted a 2-year gain of 84%. However, while the impressive momentum we’ve seen certainly confirms that we’re in a strong bull market, it’s becoming very difficult to find any value out there. Instead, more than 100 stocks are trading at more than 30x sales, and several stocks names are extended from their recent bases. The good news is that there are a couple of high-growth trading at very reasonable valuations, and further weakness should present a low-risk buying opportunity. Let’s take a look at two of these names below:

