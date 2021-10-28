Judge: Colorado parents can’t exempt kids from school masks

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has issued a restraining order against a suburban Denver county’s policy allowing parents to opt children out of a school mask mandate.

The judge found the rule violates the rights of students with disabilities who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Denver Post reports that U.S. District Judge John L. Kane on Tuesday called the Douglas County health order allowing parents to opt children out of mask-wearing at school a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The act guarantees equal access to education for all.

Kane’s ruling comes as state officials say Colorado is experiencing its worst strain so far on hospital bed capacity amid the pandemic.

