Judge: Colorado parents can’t exempt kids from school masks

By The Denver Post
 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has issued a restraining order against a suburban Denver county’s policy allowing parents to opt children out of a school mask mandate.

The judge found the rule violates the rights of students with disabilities who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Denver Post reports that U.S. District Judge John L. Kane on Tuesday called the Douglas County health order allowing parents to opt children out of mask-wearing at school a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The act guarantees equal access to education for all.

Kane’s ruling comes as state officials say Colorado is experiencing its worst strain so far on hospital bed capacity amid the pandemic.

Comments / 6

WhiteLeper
7d ago

The Judges decision is based on unsubstantiated data that’s based on unsubstantiated fear. In addition to him claiming to base his ruling on the irrelevant and unsubstantiated claims that Colorado is experiencing it’s worst strain so far on hospital capacity, amid a pseudo-pandemic that has a 99.997% corona -virus recovery rate for children between the ages of 5-11 yo, which is incredibly low if they even get it. How many kids are in those hospital beds with Covid? A Judge doesn’t have the authority to wing it does he? And not provide concrete verifiable credible proof of his claimed facts, that he’s basing his ruling on. Do we have to take his word on it before his claims are verified ? Or whether even if that’s a valid legal basis for a ruling ,even if those nebulous claims were true, to warrant defying the American Disabilities Act law. I would definitely appeal his ruling on a number of counts including his comprehension of the facts, logic and reasoning skills.

