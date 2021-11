Funding earmarked towards schools’ recovery in Rishi Sunak’s Budget has been labelled as “meagre” by the government’s former education catch-up tsar.Warning the cash falls “far short” of what is required, Sir Kevan Collins said the settlement announced by the chancellor “represents a false economy and a step towards a less equal society”.The withering verdict comes after Mr Sunak unveiled an additional £1.8 billion — on top of the £3.1 billion already pledged — to help schools and children recover from the disruption inflicted by the Covid crisis.Sir Kevan, who resigned from his role in June, had put forward a...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO