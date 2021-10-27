CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Deputies: Illegal Pot Growing Operation Was At Calaveras County Horse Ranch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A Calaveras County horse ranch has become a crime scene....

CBS Sacramento

Several Guns, Various Drugs Uncovered During Search In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after several firearms and various drugs, including fentanyl, were found while authorities served a search warrant in Grass Valley, police said Tuesday. Scott Brett Frazer, 28, and Allen Bruce Pollock, 34, were booked into jail on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant Tuesday morning along the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. A search of the home uncovered dozens of firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription drugs and other stolen items that were linked to at least two burglaries in the area, police said. See photos of the confiscated items below. gv-drug-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)gv-gun-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department) Frazer and Pollock are known felons who were suspected of selling fentanyl and other drugs. Both were arrested without incident.
KGW

Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies seize thousands of illegal pills

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies uncovered thousands of illegal pills and drugs, as well as several firearms, during an investigation into a 41-year-old Portland man last week. Deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment unit in the Wimbledon Court Apartments in Southeast Portland, as well...
WCTV

Lowndes County deputies seize guns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has seized a number of guns after a series of home searches last month. The Special Operations Division says the searches were conducted after complaints of suspected drug distribution from the homes. A number of the firearms are believed to be...
A-Town Daily News

Man arrested for illegal marijuana grow operation

26-year-old Spencer Jefferson arrested in San Luis Obispo last week. – On Thursday, Oct. 14, at approximately 3 p.m., a search warrant was served by San Luis Obispo Police at the residence of 26-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Spencer Jefferson regarding the illegal cultivation of marijuana. Jefferson had previously been charged with the illegal cultivation of marijuana in the residence in Nov. 2020. He had reportedly converted the entire interior of the home and backyard into an illegal grow and production operation.
calcoastnews.com

SLO man arrested for transforming home and yard into illegal pot grow

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 26-year-old man last week for allegedly transforming his home and yard into an illegal cannabis grow, police said. In 2020, officers charged Spencer Jefferson with illegal cultivation of marijuana at his home on 2400 block of Cima Court. Jefferson had converted the entire interior of the home and backyard into an illegal grow and production operation.
crimevoice.com

4 Million Dollar Marijuana Grow Operation

Originally Published as Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Media Release. Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team October 5th, thru October 14th, 2021. On 10/05/2021, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation in the 7000 block of Adams Road in Jenny Lind. Deputies eradicated 2,887 growing marijuana plants and 77 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $3,853,000. Upon law enforcement arrival at the property, two people attempted to flee from the scene and were apprehended by deputies and ultimately placed under arrest. The residence and a large metal shop building had been entirely converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Modifications to the shop building included the addition of a second interior level which was used exclusively for cultivating marijuana.
Calaveras Enterprise

Horse stable, arena utilized for illegal marijuana cultivation in Wallace

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two unrelated search warrants on Oct. 20 in Mountain Ranch and Wallace, including an equine facility that was being converted for indoor cultivation. The facility was located in the 10000 block of Limestone Drive in Wallace and consisted of a large...
ledger.news

San Francisco Man Arrested for Drugs Twice in 8 Days, Calaveras County

On Friday, October 15, 2021, at about 12:05 a.m., a Calaveras County Canine Deputy was conducting a regular patrol of the Valley Springs area when they observed a suspicious vehicle with no license plates parked near a closed business on Nove Way, Valley Springs. The deputy contacted the driver, suspect William Alexander Benton (43 years of age of San Francisco). During the contact, the deputy deployed his K-9 partner to check the vehicle for illegal drugs.
z1077fm.com

38 ARRESTED, OVER 40,000 MARIJUANA PLANTS SEIZED IN WEEK 8 OF COUNTY ILLEGAL GROW RAIDS

38 people were arrested, and 23 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including five in Twentynine Palms, one in Wonder Valley, and one in Landers, were shut down during the eighth week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 23 search warrants at properties in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Landers, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Hinkley, Victorville, and Rosemead from October 18 through October 24 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week eight. During this time, investigators arrested 38 suspects and eradicated 160 greenhouses, including six indoor locations. Deputies seized 40,369 marijuana plants, 5,114 pounds of processed marijuana, seven guns, and over $118,000 in cash.
YourCentralValley.com

Over 100 suspects arrested in Tulare County domestic violence operation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested over 100 suspects during a domestic violence operation the Sheriff’s Office conducted during the month of October, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office authorities. Officials say deputies partnered with local law enforcement agencies throughout Tulare County to serve arrest warrants on people wanted in connection to domestic […]
Creston News Advertiser

County approves new sheriff deputy

After further review, Union County Board of Supervisors approved Kory Weide as a new sheriff deputy Monday at the recommendation of Sheriff Mark Shepherd. Shepherd explained Weide during the supervisors’ Oct. 25 meeting but action was tabled waiting for input from the county’s civil service commission. Weide has experience as...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County receives renewed federal grant to continue effort targeting illegal marijuana grows

Law enforcement agencies have gotten another federal grant to fund a program targeting the illegal marijuana industry in Central Oregon. It's a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and Bend Police Department -- and those involved say the problem is growing and needs the added focus. The post Deschutes County receives renewed federal grant to continue effort targeting illegal marijuana grows appeared first on KTVZ.
WCJB

Former ACSO deputy pleads guilty to buying guns illegally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he illegally bought guns. 26-year-old Kenyari Brewton of Ocala bought multiple guns from a Marion County gun dealer.  . On the paperwork, he certified that he was the actual buyer of...
fox2detroit.com

Illegal weed growing operation catches fire in Roseville

There was large marijuana grow operation inside a Roseville building which has since been boarded up. The city has yet to issue a single license for those businesses - so it was illegal - and the way it was set up made it a ticking time bomb.
