Deputies: Illegal Pot Growing Operation Was At Calaveras County Horse Ranch

38 people were arrested, and 23 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including five in Twentynine Palms, one in Wonder Valley, and one in Landers, were shut down during the eighth week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 23 search warrants at properties in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Landers, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Hinkley, Victorville, and Rosemead from October 18 through October 24 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week eight. During this time, investigators arrested 38 suspects and eradicated 160 greenhouses, including six indoor locations. Deputies seized 40,369 marijuana plants, 5,114 pounds of processed marijuana, seven guns, and over $118,000 in cash.
Comments / 0