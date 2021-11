Romelu Lukaku’s injury was the dark moment of Chelsea’s win over Malmo, but the good news is that the more we hear about it, the less severe it sounds. Lukaku went down under a bad tackle, the replays showed his ankle crushed inside out under the weight of a defender, and the striker was down for a long time getting treatment. It’s no surprise everyone was worried.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO