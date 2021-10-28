CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Airbus Turns To Profit In Q3, Revenues Down; Lifts FY21 Adj. EBIT View - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 7 days ago

(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income was 404 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 767 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.51 euro,...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Horace Mann Educators Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year. The company's profit totaled $16.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $36.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

EPR Properties Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EPR Properties (EPR):. -Earnings: $26.1 million in Q3 vs. -$91.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q3 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EPR Properties reported adjusted earnings of $68.7 million or $0.92 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $139.6 million in Q3 vs. $63.9 million in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Customer Additions Drive KnowBe4's Q3 Beat, Lifts FY21 Revenue Outlook

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42.6% year-on-year to $64.1 million, beating the consensus of $61.6 million. Annual recurring revenue expanded 44.1% Y/Y to $262.2 million. The number of customers crossed 44,000. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 50 bps to 85.4%. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF):. -Earnings: -$185 million in Q3 vs. -$28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.99 per share -Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q3 vs. $0.85 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Faury
Benzinga

Acushnet Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $521.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $414.74 million. The gross profit rose 6.7% Y/Y to $268.8 million with a margin of 51.5%. The operating margin was 10.1%, and operating income for the quarter declined 38.4%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wrangler, Lee Parent Kontoor Brands' Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Lifts FY21 Outlook

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.8% year-on-year, to $652.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $615.38 million. The revenue increase was driven by strength in Digital, including own.com and digital wholesale, improved performance across the U.S. wholesale business, and positive trends in international markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebit#Adj#Airbus Helicopters#European#Airbus Se#Ebit Adjusted
smarteranalyst.com

BCE Q3 Revenues, Profit Rise

BCE Inc. (BCE) reported its third-quarter financial results on November 4 before the opening bell. The wireless service revenue of Canada’s largest telecommunications company has been boosted by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Total operating revenue came in at C$5.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Quebecor Reports Higher Revenues and Profits in Q3

Quebecor (QBR.B) posted higher profits and revenues in the third quarter as compared to a year ago. The leader in telecommunications, entertainment, culture, and news media services benefited from better performance at its Videotron business. Quebecor’s revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$1.15 billion, an increase of 3.3% versus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Reynolds Consumer Products shares fall as high costs for labor and raw materials take a toll on outlook

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares fell 5.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the company narrowed its guidance as higher costs take a toll. Net income totaled $66 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $113 million, or 54 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Revenue of $876 million was down from $797 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $880 million. "Our third round of pricing actions was implemented as planned, and a fourth round of pricing goes into effect in early 2022," said Chief Executive...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

WW stock falls after Q3 sales miss targets, membership slows

Shares of WW International Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the company formerly known as Weight Watchers reported quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and said that member recruitment slowed down. WW said it earned $46.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $54.5 million, or 78 cents a share, in the prior-year period. Revenue fell to $293 million from $321 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 73 cents n sales of $314 million. The company said it ended the quarter with 4.5 million subscribers. WW guided for full-year fiscal 2021 revenue "modestly above" $1.2 billion, and GAAP EPS in the range between 80 cents and 90 cents. "In an environment that was difficult to predict, member recruitment slowed more than we had anticipated during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Amy O'Keefe said in a statement. Shares of WW ended the regular trading day down 2.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Vestas Q3 Profit Declines; Updates Full Year Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) said third quarter revenue increased from a year ago, while EBIT decreased as a consequence of supply chain challenges. The company noted that the supply chain instability and cost inflation caused by the pandemic is continuing to impact the wind power industry. Vestas...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy