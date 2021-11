Just like the headline says, sometimes you just get beat. The Red Sox had some bad moments in this game to be sure, and probably challenged Yordan Alvarez a bit too much, but for the most part the Astros just beat them. And most of all, Framber Valdez beat them. The lefty made a whole lot of great pitches in this game, and was able to keep the Red Sox on the ground all night long. Chris Sale was great on the other side, but Alvarez got him for three big hits, and the wheels fell off for the bullpen after that to put this Game Five out of reach.

