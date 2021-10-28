CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor Football continues to stay motivated after becoming bowl eligible

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jSrx_0cf0Vnsj00

WACO, TX — With a win over BYU in its most recent game, the Baylor Football team is now bowl eligible in 2021 with six victories on the season.

The Bears still have five more games in the regular season though, and continue to self-motivate as they look to reach even more regular season goals.

“The excitement to be out there and play together. I think that’s what motivates us,” said starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon. “We all push each other to get better and we have fun doing it. If you watch us during the game you see guys hugging each other and smiling. We are having fun doing what we do and so it’s like just come out here and you’re not going to be able to get this back in a few years so it’s just being here in the moment and being where your feet are.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Football#Football Team#Weather#American Football#Byu#Kwkt Fox 44
fox40jackson.com

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Deion Sanders has missed two straight games as Jackson State’s coach with an undisclosed health issue that has left him in the hospital. So, what’s goin’ with Neon Deion or, as he seemingly prefers to be called these days, Coach Prime?. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kslsports.com

BYU Football Bowl Projections After Release Of First Playoff Rankings

PROVO, Utah – BYU football garnered some respect from the College Football Playoff Committee, landing at No. 15 in the first Playoff rankings of the 2021 season. But the question every Cougar fan is likely asking is, will it change the potential bowl options?. The short answer, no. BYU is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
The Blade

Unfortunate ending for Toledo native Bryce Mitchell

The play of the season came just a few minutes before the hurdle heard ‘round Lucas County. Bryce Mitchell, a senior wide receiver from Bowsher, had a one-handed 28-yard touchdown catch that attracted oohs and ahhs from the college football populace and gave Toledo a 13-3 lead in a must-win game against Western Michigan.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Decision On A.J. Green

There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

1
Followers
52
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy