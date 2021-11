The first two sets of Thursday's home match with Kelly Walsh was a humbling experience for Taylor Hamilton and the Thunder Basin High School volleyball team. The Bolts went into the conference match ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings while the Trojans were ranked No. 1. Kelly Walsh started the match strong by taking an early 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-18.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO