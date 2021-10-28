CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Walsh football prepares for the 4A playoffs

Meaningful Art going on the South Central/1-80 bridge- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition (WICC) and the City...

Prep Athlete of the Week: Rylee Jo Ward

BURNS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - No doubt about it, it has been a historic year for Burns Volleyball. The Lady Broncs (16-17-2) went into last week’s 3A East Regional Tournament as the one-seed out of the 3A Southeast. It was Burns’ first time as a one-seed in a regional tournament since 1985.
Natrona County secures home playoff game; Kelly Walsh falls to 7 seed

Friday night might have been Senior Night for the Natrona County football team, but when the dust settled across the state it wasn’t the final home game for the Mustangs. Natrona County (6-3) did its part against winless Cheyenne South, building a 38-0 lead and coasting to a 51-27 victory at Cheney Alumni Field. And longtime rival Sheridan held on for a 28-20 victory at Thunder Basin to not only claim the No. 1 seed for the Class 4A playoffs beginning next week, but hand the Mustangs the No. 4 seed. NC will host the Bolts (6-3), who fell to the 5 seed as a result of a 28-14 loss to the Mustangs last week.
Kelly Walsh hosts Gillette as both teams seek momentum heading into playoffs

Given the similarities between them it’s not surprising the Gillette and Kelly Walsh football teams head into Friday night’s regular-season finale at KW’s Harry Geldien Stadium fighting for playoff positioning. Both teams basically qualified for the postseason weeks ago, but Friday’s winner will enter next week’s Class 4A playoffs as...
Columbia, Poplarville prepare for region 7-4A battle

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a model of consistency, look to Poplarville. The Hornets have been to the state championship four times in five years – exactly where Columbia has its sights set on. Friday’s region 7-4A clash could go a long way in determining who ends...
#Wyoming Legislature#American Football
Bolts overcome 0-2 deficit to take down No. 1-ranked Kelly Walsh in five sets

The first two sets of Thursday's home match with Kelly Walsh was a humbling experience for Taylor Hamilton and the Thunder Basin High School volleyball team. The Bolts went into the conference match ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings while the Trojans were ranked No. 1. Kelly Walsh started the match strong by taking an early 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-18.
Camels take No. 1-ranked Kelly Walsh five sets to end regular season

The Campbell County High School volleyball nearly pulled off its biggest win of the year during its season finale at home Saturday afternoon. The Camels led the Trojans 2-1 after three sets but dropped the fourth and fifth set consecutively to fall to Kelly Walsh 3-2. The Trojans went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings after taking down previously No. 1-ranked Laramie a week ago.
Campbell County Grabs #6 Seed in 4A Defeating Kelly Walsh

The Campbell County Camels won just a single game last season but won 4 this year so there was a marked improvement in the program. The Camels ended the regular season with a 33-6 road win over Kelly Walsh to secure the 6th seed in the 4A playoffs. Campbell County quarterback Mason Drube threw a couple of touchdown passes in the first quarter to Brady Tompkins. Drube ended up with 4 TD passes on the night with Logan Dymond catching the other two.
Sheridan Takes #1 Seed in 4A Playoffs Beating Thunder Basin

The 4A regular season concluded on Friday with Sheridan knocking off Thunder Basin in Gillette 28-20. Sheridan got on the board first with a 75 yard run for a touchdown from Carter McComb but the Bolts answered right back with a field goal and a 24 yard TD connection from Ryan Baker to Kayden LaFramboise.
Section 2-4A football preview: Newcomer Faribault prepares for deep, talented section field

Perhaps more than any other Class AAAA section, there’s no easy out in Section 2-4A. Faribault, as the No. 3 seed, drew the easiest first-round opponent in No. 6 Marshall. While the bottom seed in Section 1-4A (Faribault’s section last year) is Albert Lea, which is0-8 and has been outscored by more than 40 points a game, Marshall is 4-4 and has outscored its opponents by more than 10 points a contest.
Skyline clinches 4A playoff spot with 14-12 win over Shelley

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies locked up their 4A playoff berth and a share of the district title with Blackfoot thanks to a 14-12 victory over Shelley. The Grizzlies will go back to states to defend last year's Milk Bowl win. It was all Grizzlies in the...
Wyoming Legislative Special Session Day 4- LIVE- Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version

Wyoming Legislative Special Session Day 2- SoVoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Legislature continued its second day of the Special Session on Wednesday. They discussed the effects of following or not following the Federal vaccine mandate in Wyoming. “We’ve had the most people ive seen in two chambers. The most i’ve ever seen. And i think they are not being heard it think theyre not being heard of what the key issue is. That they dont want to be forced to do something and its tied to their jobs,” said Anthony Bouchard, State Senator, District 6.
Natrona County prepares for 2020 quarterfinals rematch

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The high school football playoffs kick off on Friday, and Natrona County and Kelly Walsh will both be a part of the 4A playoff field. The Mustangs will host Thunder Basin after finishing the regular season on a tear. NC won its final three...
Football | Greenmen get back on winning track, prepare for playoff opener

When you have dominating special teams play that explodes for 21 points in the first quarter, your backup quarterback can take a deep breath and relax. Not that junior quarterback Matt Geier wasn’t ready to perform well, but the Aurora signal-caller, subbing for injured senior star Alex Moore, also had been out of action with a knee injury.
Coronado routs Sierra Vista, wins 4A Sky League football title

Coronado won its first league championship since 2014 and completed its first undefeated conference slate in program history with a 34-6 home victory over Sierra Vista on Thursday night. After the game, the Cougars (6-2, 5-0) lifted the Class 4A Sky League championship trophy, which comes with a first-round bye...
Why is Kewanee the smallest 4A school in the IHSA football playoffs?

Kewanee was so close to going into the 3A pool that six students or less separated them from the enrollment totals of the four schools that did move down a class. Kewanee's enrollment is 552 and was the last team picked for 4A; conference foe Princeton, with 546 students, went to 3A.
Rock Springs Earns #2 Seed in 4A Playoffs, Knocking Off East

In a battle between 2 of the better teams in 4A, Rock Springs traveled to Cheyenne East on Friday and came away with a 31-15 win to improve to 8-1 on the year. Rock Springs scored first in the opening quarter thanks to a 1-yard plunge from Dylan Coburn with East responding with a 12 yard run from Cam Hayes to even the game at 7.
