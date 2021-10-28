Kelly Walsh football prepares for the 4A playoffs

Wyoming Legislative Special Session Day 2- SoVoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Legislature continued its second day of the Special Session on Wednesday. They discussed the effects of following or not following the Federal vaccine mandate in Wyoming. “We’ve had the most people ive seen in two chambers. The most i’ve ever seen. And i think they are not being heard it think theyre not being heard of what the key issue is. That they dont want to be forced to do something and its tied to their jobs,” said Anthony Bouchard, State Senator, District 6.

