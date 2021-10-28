Kelly Walsh football prepares for the 4A playoffs

Friday night might have been Senior Night for the Natrona County football team, but when the dust settled across the state it wasn’t the final home game for the Mustangs. Natrona County (6-3) did its part against winless Cheyenne South, building a 38-0 lead and coasting to a 51-27 victory at Cheney Alumni Field. And longtime rival Sheridan held on for a 28-20 victory at Thunder Basin to not only claim the No. 1 seed for the Class 4A playoffs beginning next week, but hand the Mustangs the No. 4 seed. NC will host the Bolts (6-3), who fell to the 5 seed as a result of a 28-14 loss to the Mustangs last week.
