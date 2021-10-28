CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rammstein Premiere New Song

By Kenny Fisher
The Gauntlet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRammstein have premiered a new song from their forthcoming album … to one astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Drummer Christoph ​Schneider streamed the song from the comfort of his own studio, beaming it up to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stationed on the ISS. The exchange was filmed and...

thegauntlet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Genocide Pact Debut Flesh-Purging New Song

When everything finally goes to complete and total shit and the Second American Civil War begins, I hope my side gets to use Genocide Pact’s new song, “Purged Flesh,” as the music to which we march onto the battlefield. For one thing, it’s just a great marching song. For another...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

29 New Songs Out Today

FLY ANAKIN - "SEAN PRICE" Fly Anakin plays tribute to the late, great Sean Price with this new song, which finds him spitting over a hazy instrumental by Evidence. "Sean Price inspired me to stand on what I believe in and say whatever I feel no matter what type of beat it is," Anakin said. "His influence put me in the driver’s seat, I grew wings and shit." The song will appear on Anakin's next album, due in 2022 via Lex Records/Mutant Academy.
MUSIC
gimmiezine.com

Perth Punks Aborted Tortoise Reveal new ALBUM with song and video premiere

Aborted Tortoise return with new LP – A Album – their first full-length since 2017’s lauded An Beach. Today we’re premiering the first single ‘The Sun’ along with its super fun video. Gimmie caught up with the band to find out about it all. What’s life been like lately? What...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "13th Moon" by No Captains feat. KnightressM1

California’s Bay Area has always been a hotbed in terms of music output, so it is no surprise that we so frequently find artists from that part of the country amidst playlists and garnering recognition further afoot. Today we present one such band, hailing from San Francisco. American alternative funk-rock metal hybrid trio No Captains are ending 2021 on a dark and brooding musical note with the release of some new music. Namely, this week brings the release of their new single ‘13th Moon’, the first sacrifice from the band’s fourth album ‘Friends Like These’ (out in early 2022).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Till Lindemann
gimmiezine.com

Pipe-eye’s Cook Craig on new album Dream Themes plus new song and video premiere

Cook Craig returns with Pipe-eye release number four, Dream Themes. The record is adventurous and playful, crafting stories without needing words, in the tradition of the greatest soundtracks and Library Music, but with his own twist. Gimmie chatted with Cook in-depth for an hour about Pipe-eye’s beginnings, songwriting, his creative process, new passions that emerged in lockdown, finding a love of jazz in his “twilight years”, we get a little peak into his home life, and of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard touring. Today we’re premiering the song and clip for first single ‘Ancient 5G Aliens’ along with an extract of the chat; the full interview will appear in our next print zine, Gimmie Issue 5.
TV SHOWS
illinoisnewsnow.com

Tom Morello & grandson premiere video for collaborative song “Hold the Line”

And grandson have premiered the video for their collaborative song “Hold the Line.”. The black-and-white clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist rocking out with the “Blood//Water” artist in the corner of a small room. The claustrophobic, punk-rock vibe reflects the political message of the song, which, as grandson explains, takes its title from the “union rally cry for anyone experiencing backlash for standing their ground.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Shygirl Shares New Song “Cleo”: Listen

Shygirl has shared the music video for new song titled “Cleo,” her second single of the year. Check out the song’s glamorous new visual, directed by Trinity Ellis, below. The London-based artist released her Alias EP last fall, following her 2018 debut EP Cruel Practice. This summer, she recruited Slowthai...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Honey Eye" by Smokey Brights

Seattle’s Smokey Brights revel in dichotomy. Fronted by married songwriters Kim West and Ryan Devlin, the band carries strong feminine and masculine energies as the couple trade lead vocals. The group straddles that invisible line between the dark and the bright with deeply personal lyrics overlaying a propulsive, punk energy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#North American#European#Russian#Emigrate
theprp.com

Volumes Streaming New Song “Happier?”

The title track to Volumes‘ fourth studio album “Happier?” went up online tonight. The band offered the following explanation regarding it:. “‘Happier?‘ is about how you watch someone destroy themselves and ultimately end up in a darker, negative space and feeling like your hands are tied. It’s about feeling helpless to the fact that you once knew someone completely different then the person who is standing in front of you.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Parcels Share Video for New Song “Theworstthing”

Australian electro-pop group Parcels have shared a video for their new song “Theworstthing.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore studio album, Day/Night, which will be out on November 5 via Because Music. The new song features string arrangements from Oscar-nominated composer and songwriter Owen Pallett. Watch the Carmen Crommelin-directed video below.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Get Humble" by Handsome Jack

With upcoming album Get Humble Handsome Jack digs again into the classic American musical lexicon (blues, soul, country, rock ‘n’ roll) to craft a timeless rock compositions ideal for house and block parties. Get Humble is packed with soulful vocals, swampy guitars, countrified rock, and West Coast vocal harmonies. This...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Haunted House" by The Hollows

From L-R: Erik Saxvik, Daniel Kwiatkowski, David Paarlberg, Rob Morrison of The Hollows – Photo Credit: The Hollows. When you think of the music produced in Brooklyn, NY, string bands don’t automatically come to mind, but The Hollows have helped to change the thinking what Brooklyn music could be. And their newest single, “Haunted House,” has the power to reintroduce a new generation to American roots music.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Roxana Anton

Adele: New Message, Song, and Album

Adele on tour, 2011/Egghead06 on Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution. Let's hope that this is a sign that the pandemic is (hopefully) arriving at an end, and we will have artists tour and live shows with no worries, anytime soon.
105.1 The Block

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Water In The Barrel" by Eddie Berman

Portland-based folk artist Eddie Berman’s latest single, “Water In The Barrel,” is featured on Broken English, Berman’s 11-Song suite of campfire-worthy, cosmic folk rock that comes out January 21st via Nettwerk Records. Berman has cited writer and philosophe Annie Dillard’s “patient and deliberate thoughts on nature” as a source of...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Astral Cadence release new song “The Event”

New York City-based instrumental prog metallers The Astral Cadence have released their new song titled “The Event” — check out the official stream below. The track appears on the band’s still to be announced new album (release date, title and more info coming soon). You can also expect to hear more new music in the near future, stay tuned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
x1065.com

Lit returns with new song "Yeah Yeah Yeah"

If you've had "My Own Worst Enemy" stuck in your head since watching the Woodstock '99 documentary, perhaps it's time to replace it with another Lit song. The "Miserable" rockers have returned with a fresh tune called "Yeah Yeah Yeah." It's the first preview off the group's forthcoming album, due out next spring.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Listen to new Volbeat song, “Becoming”

Volbeat has premiered a new song called “Becoming,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Servant of the Mind. “Becoming” is the fourth cut to be released from Servant, following the singles “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Shotgun Blues,” and the song “Dagen Før,” featuring Stine Bramsen. The whole album is set to arrive December 3.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Dream Theater premieres spacey video for '﻿View' ﻿song “Awaken the Master”

Dream Theater has premiered the video for “Awaken the Master,” a track off the band’s new album, A View from the Top of the World. With its ever-changing sci-fi imagery over John Petrucci‘s eight-string guitar, the 10-minute clip is a fine chaser for anyone who watched the Dune movie over the weekend. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy