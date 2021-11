The Nebraska Lottery says one lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Saturday, October 30 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. That ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at the U-Stop at 610 S 10th St, in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Saturday’s 2by2 draw were Red 13, 19, and White 09, 19. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO