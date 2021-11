Puljujarvi registered an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The hot start continues for Puljujarvi, who is up to two goals and five assists in four contests. The winger set up the first of Connor McDavid's two goals in the game. Puljujarvi is locked in on the first line -- about the only thing that could help his production more would be more power-play time, but that's not likely to happen.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO