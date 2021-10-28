Fans outraged Joel Quenneville still coaching Panthers

According to well known player agent Allan Walsh, several NHL owners are «very concerned and unhappy» with league commissioner Gary Bettman. Walsh went on to say that he believes the owners realize it's time for a change in the NHL and culture only changes from the top down. Walsh wasn't done there either, as he brought up how Bettman mismanaged this current Chicago situation, as well as refusing to acknowledge a link between traumatic brain injury and CTE. He also mentioned Bettman doing nothing to help retired players, for calling the NHL a «family», and for the Dept of Player Suspensions.

