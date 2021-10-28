CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans outraged Joel Quenneville still coaching Panthers

By Shawn Utley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Quenneville was behind the bench for the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for their game against the Boston Bruins, and the hockey world couldn’t understand why. After an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2010...

