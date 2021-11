Friday, Oct. 29, Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary announced a joint initiative to document the history of the Bray School, an 18th-century institution that once taught free and enslaved Black children, some of whom were enslaved by the College. After confirming the original location of the school — 524 Prince George St. — eight months ago, the building will now be transported to the intersection of Francis and South Nassau streets, where it will be restored and used for public history programming and research.

