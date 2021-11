Keanu Reeves is a super-human not because of any superpowers of invisibility, teleporting, or flying but because he is packed with even more solid virtues of being kind, friendly, and loving. His uncredited casual acts of kindness include secretly donating large sums of money to children’s hospitals, helping in Cancer research, and making people around him feel incredibly lucky to have met him, and, more so, even working with him. The 57-year-old action movie star has kept up his philanthropist image this time by presenting the members of his John Wick: Chapter 4 movie stunt team with brand-new, personalized Rolex Submariners.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO