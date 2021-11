EUR/USD nearing a new cycle low in trend since May. EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend. The Euro has clearly been in a downtrend since May, with it primarily carving out short-term lower-lows and lower-highs. Another lower-low could be in the works here very shortly. A break below 11524 will do the trick for getting EUR/USD to a new cycle low.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO