Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg continued going on the offensive Sunday, pushing back against those who criticized his decision to take paternity leave at a time when the country is suffering a supply-chain crisis. “As you might imagine, we’re bottle-feeding and doing it at all hours of the day and night,” Buttigieg said when CNN’s Jake Tapper asked him to respond to criticism of his decision to take paternity leave. “And I’m not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of my premature newborn infant twins.”

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO