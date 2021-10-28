CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A monk, a student, an artist: Tortured by Myanmar military

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A monk was made to hop like a frog, in a humiliation tactic. An accountant was shocked with electric probes. An artist was beaten in the head with a baton until he passed out.

Since the military took over Myanmar’s government in February, an Associated Press investigation has found. The military has also , including young men and boys; as tools of terror and deliberately during a pandemic. Since February, security forces have killed more than 1,200 people, including an estimated 131 or more tortured to death.

Here are a few more stories of prisoners abused by the military.

THE MONK: “LIKE HELL”

A 31-year-old monk was grazed with a bullet while running from the military, handcuffed and beaten with batons and rifles. Security forces kicked him in the head, chest and back. They also photographed the monk and other protesters with gasoline bottles to manufacture evidence of criminal intent.

The soldiers forced the monk to change into civilian clothing and sent him to a torture center set up in Mandalay Palace.

“The interrogation camp in the palace was really like hell,” he says.

They ordered him to hop like a frog. Then they took him to a cell with no toilet. Prisoners urinated in a corner of the cell and defecated into plastic bags.

After six days, he was sent to a police station and then a nearby prison, where he was jammed into a cell with 50 other prisoners.

At night, they had to lay down on the floor. If they lifted their heads, the prison guards shot them with a slingshot.

“Sometimes, especially when they were drunk, they tended to torture the prisoners,” he says. ”If they were drunk, they also tended to come to us and ask why we were saying our prayers at a certain time. … Then they shot us with the slingshot.”

___

THE ACCOUNTANT: “I COULD DIE HERE”

A 21-year-old accountant’s interrogation started at a police station, where soldiers kicked him in the arms, thighs and ribs, and hit him in the head and back. He felt like he was going to faint. He was blindfolded and driven to 9-Mile Interrogation Center in Yangon.

A soldier demanded to know if he had anything to do with a series of bombings, and told him there was a morgue and crematorium in the compound. When the accountant denied any link, the soldier dragged him to the ground by the nape of his neck and forced him to kneel. Later, other soldiers tied him to the wall and beat him.

The soldiers kicked him in the chest and hit his back with a PVC pipe until it broke. They hit him only in places that could be hidden by clothing. He blacked out.

They woke him by dumping ice water on his head. While he was drenched, they shocked him with electric probes.

“I was shaking so much it felt like I was going to die,” he says. “Then they zapped me the second time, and then I passed out again.”

He was released from 9-Mile only after his family paid money to officials. But soldiers immediately transported him to another interrogation center, Shwe Pyi Thar.

There, soldiers beat him with a rubber baton and kept him in a pitch dark room for so long that he lost track of where he was.

They drafted a confession statement he was forced to sign. After his father paid more money, he was released.

“I told myself that I could die here…..I kept thinking, how could they be inflicting this kind of excruciating pain towards other human beings?” he says.

___

THE ARTIST: “I TRIED NOT TO HAVE ANY HOPE”

A 21-year-old artist was arrested by security forces during a protest and beaten in the head with a baton until he passed out.

When he awoke, he heard a soldier say, “Hey, just kill these guys already.” Another soldier warned him that there were CCTV cameras nearby, and they began dismantling the cameras.

“They were about to kill us,” the artist recalls. “This is it for me, you know?”

But the local police soon arrived, and told the soldiers they couldn’t kill the young men. The artist was taken to the police station, and then to Shwe Pyi Thar interrogation center in Yangon, where he was held for four days.

“Once I got to the interrogation center, I tried not to have any hope,” he says.

A police officer told him to sit down, so he did. A soldier then asked him why he was sitting and beat him.

The room reeked of blood. At night, he could hear banging noises and the sounds of people being beaten.

“Whenever we heard a door opening with the squeaking metal sound, late at night from the back, the whole cell would be startled, wondering who had been taken out for interrogation,” he says. “Some of the people, they never came back.”

After four days, he was transferred to Insein prison, where he was held for three months before finally being released.

___

THE STUDENT: “IT’S VERY SYSTEMATIC”

The 23-year-old student from Yangon was arrested on March 3 alongside others protesting the military’s takeover.

They were transported to an indoor football stadium, where officials collected their names, addresses and phone numbers. Then they were taken to Insein prison. More than 50 people were inside each vehicle, and a few women fainted.

At Insein, up to 180 people were jammed into each cell.

“It’s really, really bad,” the student says. “Especially for this COVID time.”

On his second night, the military questioned him about his work with the student union.

The next morning, at 7 a.m., he and three other prisoners were taken outside. The officers ordered them to kneel, handcuffed their hands behind their backs, blindfolded their eyes and placed a hood over their heads. They tied a rope around the young man’s neck and his body and held onto it like a leash.

The students were forced inside a vehicle, where the soldiers beat and kicked them. They drove for an hour to the interrogation center.

He was kept at the interrogation center for three days. The first night, around 2 a.m., around five officers beat him and told him that if he lied, they would take him to the barracks where the dogs lived. He was blindfolded and handcuffed, hauled out of the room and beaten outside.

He was taken back to Insein, where he saw officers scratching knives through other prisoners’ tattoos.

“It’s very systematic,” he says of the torture. “There is a pattern.”

He spent four months at Insein. He spoke with an old man who had been beaten so badly that he was blinded in one eye.

After he was released on June 30, he spent two days with his family, then fled to a new location to hide.

___

THE SISTER: “THEY JUST TOOK HIM AWAY”

Around midnight, the 22-year-old man was in the shower when four members of the military arrived on motorbikes.

The man’s mother begged the soldiers not to take her son, saying he was young and innocent. But the soldiers said they would shoot the family if he didn’t go with them.

“They just took him away, and they told my mother that they would detain him for a while,” the man’s sister says.

The family spent the next day trying to find him. He had been taken to a military base. They sent food and clothing into the base, and soldiers told them he would be released in a few days — if the family gave them money.

The family worked to gather up funds. But the day before the young man was scheduled to be released, the military told the family that he had gotten a stomach ache and died in the hospital.

Soldiers brought the man’s parents to the cemetery, and showed them the smoke from the alleged cremation of his body. They never showed his parents his dead body.

“They just told our parents, ‘Look, we cremated him already.’ My parents only could see smoke from cremation and came back home,” the man’s sister says.

The family asked the military for a piece of one of the young man’s bones. They are convinced he was tortured to death by the military.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Monk's Reappearance Brings Solace In Coup-hit Myanmar

When dawn arrives in normal times, 80-year-old Buddhist monk Maha Bodhi Myaing Sayadaw emerges from his meditation on the plains of northern Myanmar to silently receive food offerings from a handful of followers. Now each morning, crowds of pilgrims line his path, hoping for a glimpse of the monk who...
RELIGION
The Independent

Britain’s Mali mission: Troops target Isis in growing African conflict

The sudden bursts of machinegun and Kalashnikov fire erupted from the long grass and thorn bushes as the British troops approached. They shot back and after an intense exchange, in which 700 rounds were fired over 12 minutes, two suspected Isis fighters lay dead.Twenty-four hours later the same soldiers were trying to escape a swirling fire closing in around them. One of the armoured vehicles the troops were travelling in, loaded with weapons, ammunition and fuel, was set alight and destroyed. The men on board jumped out and scrambled to safety as others ran for cover.Two soldiers injured trying to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.Richardson’s mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is “visiting the country to discuss pathways for the humanitarian delivery of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Myanmar#Prison Guards#Cremation#Military Base#Ap#Associated Press
The Independent

Myanmar: Buildings burn after town shelled by military government

More than 160 buildings in a town in northwestern Myanmar have been destroyed by shelling. Local media and activists claim that troops are targetting the town of Thantlang as part of an ongoing struggle between Myanmar's military-installed government and forces opposed to it. Footage from Friday (29 October) shows buildings...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Military Jury Slams Treatment of Terrorist Tortured at ‘Black Sites’

A week after sentencing a tortured terrorist to 26 years in prison, seven senior U.S. military officers penned a letter condemning the C.I.A.’s brutal treatment of him, calling it a “stain on the moral fiber of America,” reports The New York Times. Majid Khan, a Baltimore high school graduate who joined al Qaeda, testified Thursday at Guantánamo Bay about the horrific abuse he endured from C.I.A. agents at “black sites” abroad, including sexual abuse. “Mr. Khan was subjected to physical and psychological abuse well beyond approved enhanced interrogation techniques, instead being closer to torture performed by the most abusive regimes in modern history,” wrote the panel of officers. Khan had said he was tortured even after cooperating with interrogators. “This abuse was of no practical value in terms of intelligence, or any other tangible benefit to U.S. interests,” the officials said. “Instead, it is a stain on the moral fiber of America; the treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of U.S. personnel should be a source of shame for the U.S. government.” The letter urged the senior Pentagon official in charge to grant Khan clemency, marking the first time such a request was made at Guantánamo Bay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler shut out

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without Myanmar, amid a diplomatic standoff over the military-ruled nation’s exclusion from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the regional bloc — the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN — shut out its top general from its meetings. The group’s refusal to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to represent Myanmar at the summit was its harshest rebuke yet of the country’s military rulers since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February. The military takeover in Myanmar triggered widespread protests and led to a violent crackdown by authorities. Almost 1,200 civilians are estimated to have been killed by security forces.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Birmingham Star

Myanmar's Military Torches 60 Homes in Chin State Since September

Myanmar junta troops have laid waste to more than 60 civilian homes and a church in months of scorched-earth operations in Chin state, a western region where fighting between the junta and ethnic armed organizations has raged on since the Feb. 1 coup, RFA statistics showed. The military rampaged through...
MILITARY
newyorkcitynews.net

Myanmar military shells town, destroys hundreds of homes

THANTLANG, Myanmar - On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group,...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Myanmar upset its military leader barred from regional meet

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has challenged a pronouncement by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ barring its leader from attending next week’s annual summit of the regional bloc. It said the declaration issued by ASEAN chair Brunei violated the charter of the group, to which it belongs. A statement issued Friday by Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry detailed why it believed ASEAN had violated its own rules by taking such action. The 10-member ASEAN bloc acted after Myanmar refused to allow its special envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since Myanmar’s military seized power from her elected government in February.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Civil War Plagues Myanmar After Military Coup

Civil war has spread throughout Myanmar since the military junta overthrew the government in February, according to the departing U.N. envoy, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener recommended sanctions against the junta leaders until they can be replaced with officials that want...
POLITICS
BBC

Military officers condemn CIA torture as a stain on America

Seven senior US officers serving on a military jury have rebuked the alleged CIA torture of a prisoner as "a stain on the moral fiber of America". A clemency letter from most of the panel, published by the New York Times, condemns the treatment of Majid Khan. Khan admits working...
MILITARY
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, drawing condemnation from Washington. At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. The charge carries a maximum of five years in jail and the trial was expected to begin on Friday, he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
MILITARY
Times Leader

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats. Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year. The High Availability Aerostat...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy