CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Portland Trail Blazers bounce back big time and trounce the Grizzlies

By Andy Quach
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers looked to bounce back from an embarrassing loss against the Los Angeles Clippers and defend their homecourt against the red hot Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. Through active defense and patient, surgical offense, Portland redeemed themselves in a major way, downing the Grizzlies, 116-96. The Blazers...

ripcityproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Video: JA Morant spins around the world to end first half in Nuggets vs Grizzlies

There is no denying that JA Morant is one of the most underrates natural athletes in the modern-day NBA. A player who has not only led Memphis Grizzlies season after season, but his loyalty is just another subject not spoken much about. However, the athleticism of the 22-years-old guard has made the most devastating of big men come to their knees. Having already showed what he is capable of, Morant produced another magical play in Nuggets vs Grizzlies.
NBA
FanSided

This Grizzlies trade would bring another lethal scorer to Memphis

Before we start this little experiment, let me start by saying this is all potential, and hypothetical, that is the fun in trades. The Memphis Grizzlies don’t need this trade to happen, but it would be very helpful in my opinion. However, there are some cons as well. Looking at...
NBA
Reuters

CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard help Blazers rout Grizzlies

EditorsNote: Adds Lillard in 6th graf, change turnovers and shooting percentage in 7th graf. CJ McCollum recorded 25 points and six rebounds and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 116-96 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Jusuf...
NBA
lineups.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers 10/27/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (10/27/21) Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) will take a trip out west to Portland. The Trail Blazers (1-2) have had a brutal start to the 2021-22 NBA season, starting with the struggles of Damian Lillard, who is shooting 8.3% from behind the arc through three games. This is bound to change eventually, but it is a struggle for now. Offensively, the Blazers are not clicking; they are 16th in offensive efficiency and 18th in 3P% (three-point percentage.) While the 3P% ranking is largely due to Lillard, it is clear that Portland does not have its best stuff as a unit still. Memphis is in a slightly different position than Portland: it puts up a substantial amount of points on terrific efficiency (both first in the NBA). On the flip side, though, the Grizzlies allow the second-most points per game and rank dead-last in defensive efficiency.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Down six at the end of last quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers have now snagged the lead. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Memphis Grizzlies as the Trail Blazers lead 87-77. Portland took a hit to their ego this past Monday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.
NBA
NJ.com

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our NBA betting expert is here to offer up his best Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers predictions and picks for their clash thie evening at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will get a little shine on national television Wednesday when they visit the Portland Trailblazers.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Portland Trail Blazers blow out Memphis behind second-half defense

After giving up only 39 points in the second half, the Trail Blazers ran away with a 116-96 win.If the Portland Trail Blazers are serious this time about getting serious on defense, their game Wednesday might have been exhibit A. In a 116-96 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center, the Trail Blazers held the Grizzlies to only 39 second-half points to pull away after trailing 57-51 at halftime. In head coach Chauncey Billups' eyes, it was all about focusing on the game plan. But now the challenge is trying to do it night in and night out....
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers positives from impressive win over Grizzlies

Spurred by an utterly dominant second-half performance on both sides of the ball, the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night at Moda Center. Here are four positives from the Blazers’ impressive victory, which moves them to 2-2 for the 2021-22 season. The Entire Second Half.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Sacramento Kings#Cj
NBA

Game Notes: Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1-2)

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (2-1) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (1-2) Wednesday, October 27, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 130-109, 4/28/21 (Memphis) LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 120-113, 4/25/21 (Portland) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game is the first of four meetings this season between the Trail Blazers and the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

176K+
Followers
366K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy