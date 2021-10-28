The Portland Trail Blazers bounce back big time and trounce the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (10/27/21) Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) will take a trip out west to Portland. The Trail Blazers (1-2) have had a brutal start to the 2021-22 NBA season, starting with the struggles of Damian Lillard, who is shooting 8.3% from behind the arc through three games. This is bound to change eventually, but it is a struggle for now. Offensively, the Blazers are not clicking; they are 16th in offensive efficiency and 18th in 3P% (three-point percentage.) While the 3P% ranking is largely due to Lillard, it is clear that Portland does not have its best stuff as a unit still. Memphis is in a slightly different position than Portland: it puts up a substantial amount of points on terrific efficiency (both first in the NBA). On the flip side, though, the Grizzlies allow the second-most points per game and rank dead-last in defensive efficiency.

