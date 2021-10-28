CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Women’s Basketball opens up its preseason with a win over Texas A&M-Commerce

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
 7 days ago

WACO, TX — On Wednesday night, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team took down Texas A&M-Commerce 88-52 to start off its preseason campaign with an exhibition win.

The game also marked the first of any kind for Nicki Collen as the head coach of the Bears.

Baylor started off a 21-0 run and never looked back on the way to a win in which the team never trailed.

NaLyssa Smith was her usual self against the Lions, as the first team AP All-American came out and made a statement, with a 27-point and 15-rebound double-double. After Smith, two other Bears finished in double figures, as Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Ego finished with 15 points, as she also had a double-double for Baylor.

The Bears will continue their preseason with another exhibition game as they host West Texas A&M on November 3 at 7:00 pm.

