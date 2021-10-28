CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s Adorable Dog Chesterfield Takes Over IG Video As She Shows Off Hair Product

By Cynthia Cook
 7 days ago
Jennifer Aniston’s adorable golden retriever Chesterfield crashed her latest Instagram video where she showed off her hair brand, giving his stamp of approval!

Down boy! Jennifer Aniston‘s beautiful blonde golden retriever, Chesterfield, took over her Instagram on Wednesday as the Friends actress showed off a product from her hair line, LolaVie. The sweet pup got close and cuddly with his mom as she opened up a box that contained the product — called “Perfecting Leave-In” — which acts as a leave-in conditioning spray.

“It’s HERE,” the A-list actress wrote in the caption to her post. “I’m so excited to reveal our second @lolavie product, the Perfecting Leave-In. I can’t wait for you to try this.” Jennifer shared that the product was “vegan” and “cruelty-free” and thanked her fans for “all the Lola Love.” For an extra touch, the 52-year-old added The Kinks’ hit song “Lola” in the background as Chesterfield gave her kisses along the way — so cute!

Fans were quick to comment on the video with their love — of Jennifer’s awesome new product as well as of her sweet doggie. One follower gushed about the “amazing and wonderful product” and also noted how “obsessed” they were with Chesterfield. “I want him in my routine and in my life right now!” they joked. Friend and celebrity stylist-turned-entrepreneur Rachel Zoe, 50, also shared the love, commenting, “Omg I must order!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BREd5_0cf0Mzyk00
Jennifer Aniston. (Spalshnews.com)

The video comes on the heels of Jen’s launch of her LolaVie line, as the Horrible Bosses star also just shared a detangling spray. Speaking with BAZAAR.com, the newfound beauty mogul revealed more details about the company’s products, also sharing the particulars of her hair care routine in the process.

“I wanted our first couple products to be multifunctional, like a Swiss Army knife,” the dog mom told the outlet “Our Perfecting Leave-In and Glossing Detangler are so much more than their names. They simplify my hair routine on top of delivering better manageability and reducing breakage from styling.” She went on, “With my hair type, I’m able to use the Glossing Detangler first right out of the shower and comb through. Then I layer on the Perfecting Leave-In and style.” Accompanying the slow roll out of products, Jennifer also shared that shampoos and conditioners will “definitely be coming.”

