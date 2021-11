Urbas Fuenlabrada (1-5) are hosting BAXI Manresa (3-3) at the Fernando Martín Arena in Fuenlabrada on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 06:30 ET in the 7th round of action in the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are on opposite trajectories lately, as Fuenlabrada have three consecutive losses and have won only once this season, while Manresa are 3-1 in their prevous four matches after losing their first couple of games of the season.

