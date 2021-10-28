CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

POLL: Growing Number Of Americans Want Increased Funding For Police

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Americans who want to see an increase in funding for local police has risen to nearly half since June 2020, according to a Tuesday Pew Research poll. Forty-seven percent of Americans say spending on policing should increase in their community, up from 31% in June 2020, according to...

