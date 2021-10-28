CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Many progressives grudgingly accepting smaller economic bill

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Many progressives have started lining up behind an emerging social and environment bill that’s neither as big nor as bold as they wanted, thanks to an outnumbered but potent band of party moderates who’ve enjoyed a disproportionate say in shaping the measure. Democrats rolled past unanimous...

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
House Republicans predict 2022 wave that ousts Pelosi after Va., NJ gov races

House Republicans celebrated GOP gains Tuesday in New Jersey and Virginia elections and said they point to a national wave in 2022 that ousts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted a midterm election landslide that rejects President Biden’s policies and sends Pelosi (D-Calif.) into retirement.
Biden let two Senators derail his entire national agenda — no wonder Democrats aren’t voting

When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...
‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
US House mulls votes within hours on historic Biden agenda

US lawmakers sought Thursday to reinvigorate President Joe Biden's foundering legislative agenda, dangling possible votes within 24 hours on his $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders are expected to push for a vote as early as Thursday to advance Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and another on Friday morning to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. "As the American people learn more about what we are doing in this legislation -- for families, for children, for women in the workforce, to save our planet, the rest -- it will be very positive," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. She wouldn't be drawn on the timetable but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement Democrats were "closer than we've ever been," adding that he wanted to see the social spending bill on Biden's desk by Thanksgiving in late November.
