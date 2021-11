The regular-season opener did not go the way the Los Angeles Lakers hoped it would as while Anthony Davis and LeBron James were dominant, Russell Westbrook struggled mightily in his debut for his hometown team and the Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors. In his first game in purple and gold, Westbrook shot just 4-of-13 from the field and finished with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in the Lakers' loss.

