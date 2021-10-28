CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Bam Adebayo: Strong offensive outing

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Adebayo supplied 24 points (8-17 FG, 8-9 FT) and nine rebounds during Monday's 106-93 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Gary Payton II's mom as guard continues to impress for Warriors?

Fans want to know more about Gary Payton II’s mom, Monique James, as the guard continues to impress in his new role for the Golden State Warriors. Gary Payton II has had an up and down NBA career so far but ‘Young Glove’ seems to have found the perfect fit with the Warriors.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers Nation Reacts after Anthony Davis almost Suffers Career-Ending Injury in Rockets vs Lakers

Anthony Davis and Injuries are in a rock-solid relationship. Neither one of them can do anything without the other. Davis started this season on a very great note. He has been impressive with the ball both in offense and defense. Even though the Lakers have been walking at a turtle’s pace in this season, Davis has been dropping explosive numbers in each of his games. His presence on the court makes it easier for the Gold and Purple to rotate the ball.
NBA
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the floor for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder a notable player won’t be there. Star forward LeBron James isn’t suiting up for the game. According to a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the team ruled LeBron out for tonight’s game with an abdominal strain.
NBA

