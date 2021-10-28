1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Close to 24 hours later, shattered glass, debris, and skid marks remain at the site where a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman. Friends and loved ones showed up throughout the day at a makeshift memorial for 26-year-old Natori ‘Tori’ Paula Arviso.

The three-vehicle crash was reported on Brundage Lane between Eye Street and South Chester Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield Police (BPD) say their preliminary investigation shows two trucks were traveling eastbound on Brundage Lane and collided into a sedan. The two trucks broadsided the sedan, severely injuring a passenger inside. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We do believe speed is a factor in the collision,” said BPD Sgt. Chance Koerner but as far as fault we still have a long way to go, there is still a lot to go before we come to a conclusion.”

All passengers in the two trucks traveling eastbound on Brundage Lane suffered minor to moderate injuries; the driver of the sedan also suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

