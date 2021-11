How can we wrap up a drop of joy? A shower? That’s what it was in Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, Sunday, Oct. 24th as Jonas Kaufmann and Helmut Deutsch brought both, and more. As soon as the melodies of Franz Liszt wafted over the hall, anxiety, doubt and curiosity melted away, and we were moored in magic. Kaufmann was overall in excellent form, and Helmut Deutsch as well, bringing the piano into its own, note by note.

