CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Working On New Music For Grand Theft Auto

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg has said that Dr. Dre is working on new music for the Grand Theft Auto series, Rolling Stone reports, as well as adding that he's on board as a collaborator on some of the tracks. While Snoop has said that the new music is "connected to the GTA game...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Dr. Dre shares heartfelt message sent to him by Snoop Dogg: “You got your soldiers with you”

Dr. Dre has shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop Dogg – watch it below. The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week. According to TMZ, the rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
vg247.com

According to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre is creating "Great F-cking music" for GTA 6

According to legendary Hip Hop artist Snoop Dogg, revealed during an interview on an upcoming Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, Dr. Dre is working on music for an as-of-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto game. Described frankly as “Great fucking music”, this would be the first sign of Dr. Dre creating anything new since his 2015 album Compton.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
TechRadar

Snoop Dogg might have just leaked GTA 6 rumors about Dr Dre

Rapper-turned-game-streamer Snoop Dogg is today’s unlikely herald of (possible) GTA 6 news. The West coast star has revealed that his old Death Row records buddy Dre Dre is back in the studio, recording new music for an undisclosed Grand Theft Auto game. “I do know he’s making great f*cking music,"...
VIDEO GAMES
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Talks Def Jam Role, Super Bowl, Eminem, Dr. Dre on The Breakfast Club

The legendary Snoop Dogg is set to release his new album The Algorithm Friday, Nov. 12. The rapper has been in New York city for the past few days on a promo Run for the album which included a listening session for media and friends last night. The newly appointed Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to chat about that and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IGN

Dr. Dre is Making New Music For GTA, But Which One?

Via Snoop Dogg and Rolling Stone's podcast, music industry legend Dr. Dre is reportedly working on brand new music to be featured in a Grand Theft Auto game. But the question is, which one? There's the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, where includes San Andreas. Dre had already contributed tracks to that game, and might be making a few more. Yet another version of GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles, and that might also get a few beats from the veteran hitmaker. And there's also GTA Online, which Dr. Dre had already been a part of. The rapper and music mogul had a cameo in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. Oh, and let's not forgot a little game tentatively known as GTA 6. Rockstar hasn't officially announced a brand new Grand Theft Auto game, but it's a safe bet they're working on it. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
shortlist.com

Next GTA game to have new Dr Dre songs, reckons Snoop

Dr Dre is rumoured to be making new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, with his good fried Snoop Dogg revealing recently on a podcast that the hip-hop supremo was working on new music. Dr Dre is no stranger to making music his music exclusive to different platforms....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto V#Xbox Series X#Gta#Music Now#Rockstar Games#Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Snoop Dogg Cosplays as Star Wars' Mandalorian in New Music Video

The worlds of hip hop and Star Wars have finally collided, all thanks to Snoop Dogg. The prolific artist has released a new music video for "Big Subwoofer" featuring Mount Rushmore, an all-star group consisting of himself and Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube. The foursome leans into a Star Wars theme for the video as they soar through the stars in a cruiser pimped out with dual subwoofers on its side. They also find themselves surrounded by alien dancers right out of Jabba the Hutt's cantina. While Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube are dressed in regular everyday attire, Snoop Dogg goes the extra mile by donning the Mandalorian's Beskar armor.
WWE
realsport101.com

Snoop and Dre working on GTA 6 Soundtrack?

Snoop Dogg, in an interview with Rolling Stone, talked about how he and Dr. Dre are in the studio working on new music. This likely wouldn't attract our attention too much had he not gone on to say that the new music was specifically 'connected to the GTA game that's coming out'.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Dr. Dre Working on ‘Great F–ing Music’ for ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ Snoop Dogg Says

Dr. Dre, who hasn’t released solo music since 2015’s Compton — and still has yet to put out his fabled, years-in-the-making album Detox —  is working on new songs for the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, according to his longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg. Snoop is also on board for some of the new music, the rap legend says in an interview for the upcoming episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop says in the episode, which will air October 29th on SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) and will be available as a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Idolator.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Dr. Dre Is Back In The Studio, But For What?

It was 2015 when Dr. Dre last released an album. Six years later, could a new LP be on the way? If Snoop Dogg is to be believed, the answer is “no,” but that doesn’t mean the legendary rapper doesn’t have something in the works. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
Cult of Mac

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy gets glorious new trailer and release date

Rockstar Games today dropped its first trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition — and confirmed its price tag and release date for those playing on PC and consoles (mobile versions follow next year). The trailer shows significant improvements in graphics for all three games in...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

All Grand Theft Auto games, ranked

Few video game series are as legendary as Grand Theft Auto, which made a name for itself thanks to developer Rockstar Games. It’s been around since 1997, spanning across numerous console generations, and taking place from versions of the 1960s to the 2020s. It’s a controversial series that has been featured in the news for its violence and adult themes, but this has led to even more sales, increasing the allure and popularity.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy