Smith got real about his ups and downs with the Daytime Emmy winner while discussing his memoir, Will, during a September 2021 interview. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage. … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So, she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” the actor told GQ’s Wesley Lowery. “There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

