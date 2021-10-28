Japanese Breakfast Cover Weezer's 'Say It Ain't So' on New Live EP

The third episode of The FADER Uncovered Season 2, the series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Japanese Breakfast a.k.a. musician and author Michelle Zauner. Together they revisit Zauner's 2018 FADER cover, written shortly after the release of Japanese Breakfast’s second album Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Since then the band has released new album Jubilee while Zauner published her memoir, New York Times best-seller Crying In H Mart, written about losing her mother and establishing her own identity. Zauner guides new fan Ronson through her career to date, from her early forays into music through to the viral New Yorker essay that led to her book, and onto her most recent project; scoring indie video game Sable. They also spend time discussing their shared love of Japanese city pop and coming to terms with your artistic voice.

