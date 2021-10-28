CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Japanese Breakfast Cover Weezer's 'Say It Ain't So' on New Live EP

By Althea Legaspi
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Breakfast have dropped a surprise EP as part of Spotify and the famed recording studio’s Live at Electric Lady series. The eight-song set includes a cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So,” a fitting choice as Weezer originally recorded the track at Electric Lady Studios...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Japanese Breakfast’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The third episode of The FADER Uncovered Season 2, the series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Japanese Breakfast a.k.a. musician and author Michelle Zauner. Together they revisit Zauner's 2018 FADER cover, written shortly after the release of Japanese Breakfast’s second album Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Since then the band has released new album Jubilee while Zauner published her memoir, New York Times best-seller Crying In H Mart, written about losing her mother and establishing her own identity. Zauner guides new fan Ronson through her career to date, from her early forays into music through to the viral New Yorker essay that led to her book, and onto her most recent project; scoring indie video game Sable. They also spend time discussing their shared love of Japanese city pop and coming to terms with your artistic voice.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilant Coronation in Brooklyn

Michelle Zauner had a very good year in 2021, releasing Jubilee, her third album as Japanese Breakfast, to rave reviews in June — just a few weeks after Crying in H Mart, her heartrendingly beautiful memoir of grief, became a bestseller. “I just try to do my best in both mediums,” she told Rolling Stone‘s Angie Martoccio this summer. “I try not to think about any of the validation I’ve received, and just focus on what I like and doing to the best of my ability.”
MUSIC
asu.edu

Upcoming fall concerts at ASU feature D Smoke, Japanese Breakfast

Live music shows sponsored by ASU 365 Community Union are returning this fall at Sun Devil Stadium for the ASU community and the public. Bilingual rapper D Smoke and Japanese Breakfast, led by Michelle Zauner, will perform at two separate live concerts under the stars on the Coca-Cola Sun Deck on Nov. 3 and 4, respectively.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
xpn.org

Japanese Breakfast performed a stripped down set (and covered Weezer) for their new EP recorded live at Electric Lady Studios

New in the Live At Electric Lady studio session series is Japanese Breakfast, performing stripped-down versions of songs from 2021’s Jubilee and two of songwriter Michelle Zauner’s former projects — Bumper and Little Big League. The eight-song session is hardly an EP, clocking in at 28 minutes of new arrangements of beloved songs, including a cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.” The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.” “To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
MUSIC
seattleschild.com

Say it ain’t so! Caspar Babypants has recorded his last album

Explaining that, “I have said what I wanted to say over the course of 19 albums,” Caspar Babypants announced that it will be his last. A Seattle treasure, Caspar is the alter ego of Seattle rocker Chris Ballew of The Presidents of the United States of America fame. His switch to entertaining kids had him taking his simple, upbeat melodies and fun, gentle style to libraries, community centers and the like.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Songwriting#Japanese#Electric Lady Studios#Bumper#Little Big League
NYLON

Måneskin's Best Live Performances & Covers

If you haven’t heard, Måneskin is the hottest rock band of the moment and maybe Italy’s biggest export since pasta and pizza. The Italian quartet won Eurovision 2021 in May 2021 and skyrocketed to international stardom, making their U.S. TV debut appearance on Jimmy Fallon this past October. Besides all...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ Turns the Music Doc Into Its Own Song

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Watch the Sound”: Apple TV+ Most music docs are, by their nature, lodged in the past. If people aren’t being shown a moment gone by, they’re talking about it or disputing it or presenting an alternative version. So when “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” takes the opportunity to use the past as a bridge to creating something new in the present, you can feel the overall temperature of the project change. With Ronson as the on-screen captain through specific topics in music history, this...
Billboard

Bleachers Cover The Cars' 'Drive' on New 'Live at Electric Lady' EP: Listen

The new EP features a total of eight songs, including "Chinatown" with Bruce Springsteen & "What'd I Do With All This Faith?" with St. Vincent. Bleachers released a new EP on Thursday (Nov. 4) titled Live at Electric Lady -- a collection of songs from the Jack Antonoff-fronted band that features live takes of their Billboard 200-charting album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, recorded at the historic Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Rise Against announce live EP w/ Misfits & CCR covers (stream a track)

Earlier this year, Rise Against released their ninth album Nowhere Generation (get it on limited picture disc), and now they've announced the accompanying Nowhere Sessions EP, which features live recordings of three songs from Nowhere Generation, fan fave "Savior" (from 2008's Appeal to Reason), and covers of the Misfits' "Hybrid Moments" and Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer's Hella Mega Tour Lives Up to Its Name With Blockbuster Ticket Sales

The U.S. leg brought in $67.3 million & sold 659,000 tickets along the way, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. All the way back in September 2019, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer came together to announce The Hella Mega Tour. The co-headlining team-up would take the three rock icons to stadiums for the first time around the world throughout 2020, but was then, of course, delayed due to COVID.
MUSIC
SFGate

This instrument is so new, it doesn't have a name

MARQUETTE, Neb. (AP) — In a clearing under dappled sunlight reaching through the trees, modernity in the form of a laptop, cello, professional-grade speaker and a musical instrument like none before created music like no one has heard before. The instrument is so new, creators William Jason Raynovich and Rebecca...
MARQUETTE, NE
The Independent

U2 song: Fans celebrate first new music since 2019

U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Romeyo Wilson | Toronto's Rising Star's New EP 'Breakfast in Bed'

Romeyo Wilson is a Toronto-based R&B singer that’s now raising global attention as his sultry new EP, Breakfast In Bed, has been released. Romeyo’s previous work including singles “Keep Your Heels On” and “Sex You Up” are highlighted on Spotify and Apple Music featured playlists: Mood Ring and Breaking R&B. Romeyo is undoubtedly on his rise to fame with thousands of devoted fans to cheer him across major media platforms.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dawn Richard Wants to Shake Off Your Mental Cobwebs With ‘Loose Your Mind’

Dawn Richard has released a punchy new party track, “Loose Your Mind,” which marks the 30th installment in the 2021 Adult Swim Singles program. “Loose Your Mind” is an infectious cut that makes the most out of spare percussion, synth lines that pulse and twist, and Richard’s bright, cheeky vocals: “Baby I can give what you want tonight,” she quips, “I feel it in my bones/I know I look good/I done had three drinks/Everything look better/When the beat hit right/You dealing with the greatest/And I ain’t talking shit.” Along with releasing “Loose Your Mind” as part of the Adult Swim Singles program,...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy