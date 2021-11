SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Supporters of a recall campaign against embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced they have submitted more than 80,000 signatures, setting the stage for a likely recall election against him next year. According to the recall campaign, 83,487 signatures were submitted to the city’s Department of Elections, beating the recall threshold by more than 30,000. “Recalling an elected official should not be taken lightly, but we cannot stand by and watch our communities be increasingly threatened due to Chesa’s lack of focus on the wrong priorities,” said Mary Jung, a co-chair of the recall campaign. Supporters said...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO