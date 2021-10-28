CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Scores pair of go-ahead goals

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Atkinson scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Atkinson...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Atkinson, Ellis & Yandle Making Positive Impact from the Start

After a strong start to the 2021-22 NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ offseason transitions seem to make a positive impact on the team right off the jump. With the addition of Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis, Keith Yandle, and others, the Flyers all but overhauled much of their team to bring in new talent, while also keeping the core of their leadership group. During the offseason, no one really knew what type of impact these additions were going to have, but it is quickly becoming clear that these were the right moves.
NHL
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Atkinson, linemates key in Flyers’ win over Boston

PHILADELPHIA – When Cam Atkinson said goodbye Columbus and hello Philadelphia, everyone in these parts knew the Flyers were getting a bona fide goal scorer. What they might not have been aware of is his knack for putting the puck in the net in big-time situations. Wednesday night's game against...
NHL
inquirer.com

Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis absent from Flyers practice ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Florida

When the Flyers returned to practice Friday following their big Wednesday-night win over the Boston Bruins, their No. 1 star of the game was not on the ice with them. Cam Atkinson scored two goals and had four shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot against the Bruins. On his second goal, he fell and was slammed into the boards. He was walking gingerly after the game and did not skate Friday.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Broad Street Hockey

Giroux finally gets Cam Atkinson wish

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with the horrific Arizona Coyotes, the Philadelphia Flyers shuffled the lineup on their power play a little bit, and there is one distinct promotion. Cam Atkinson is now on the top unit and all it took was scoring six goals in seven games. Now with a...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Philadelphia hosts Florida after Atkinson's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (4-0-0, first in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-1, third in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +101, Panthers -121; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Philadelphia after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Flyers' 6-3 victory against the Bruins. Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall...
NHL
inquirer.com

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis out, winger Cam Atkinson in against the Panthers

Going into the final game of their season-opening homestand against the sizzling Florida Panthers, the Flyers will be without top-pairing defenseman Ryan Ellis. Ellis, who is considered “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury by head coach Alain Vigneault, will miss his first game of the regular season. The Flyers’ offseason addition sat out for several practices leading up to the Flyers’ home opener against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury, however, Vigneault said he did not know if Ellis’ current injury is related to the previous one.
NHL
NHL

Flyers score six, pull away to defeat Bruins

PHILADELPHIA -- Cam Atkinson broke a tie with his second goal of the game 58 seconds into the third period, helping the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Boston Bruins 6-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier each had a goal and an assist, and Derick Brassard...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Atkinson
flyingfishhockey.com

Hart, Atkinson lead Flyers to 5-3 win over Edmonton

Carter Hart wanted to play well in front of family and friends when the Flyers played the Oilers in his hometown of Edmonton on Wednesday night and he did just that. The Flyers goaltender came up with 34 saves and recorded his first-ever win over the Oilers in a 5-3 victory at Rogers Place.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Dream start to season continues

Atkinson scored a shorthanded goal in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday. Atkinson jumped on the puck when Sam Reinhart bobbled it at the Flyers blue line, skated the length of the ice and fired it five hole on Sergei Bobrovsky. The start to Atkinson's Philly career has been like a dream. He has points in every game this season, including four goals and one assist, and his grandmother even got to ride the Flyers' Zamboni in his debut. She apparently had a blast. Take advantage.
NHL
920 ESPN

Atkinson’s 3rd-Period Tally Lifts Flyers Past Oilers

The Flyers faced the same situation in Wednesday's game as they did on Saturday. Facing an undefeated team, they could come away with a win and two points if they could just win a period. One of the newest Flyers made sure of it. Cam Atkinson capped off his second...
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Oilers: Cam Atkinson, Carter Hart Help Hand Edmonton First Loss

Atkinson clutch, Hart comfortable as Flyers hand Oilers their first loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers added a nice feather to their cap early in the 2021-22 season by taking down the Oilers, 5-3, Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Led by the best player...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Oilers#Pim
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Cam Atkinson Is Having Career-Revitalizing Season

Maybe this was exactly what Cam Atkinson needed, to not be the main focus on the team and dangerously go about his business scoring goals like everyone knows he can. Some may have forgotten because of his previous two seasons as a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets, but that’s not all on him.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Shoot-First Atkinson a Steal for Flyers

Through their first three games, the Flyers have entertained and, more importantly, collected points. In their shootout loss to the Canucks, shellacking of the Kraken, and victory over a game Bruins squad, the new members of the team have acquitted themselves well. Keith Yandle has notched five assists to pace the club while looking especially sharp on the powerplay. Ryan Ellis already has his first Flyers goal to go along with a +3 rating. Backup netminder Martin Jones turned away 37 of 40 shots in his team debut on Thursday night. Of all the new Flyers, though, the diminutive Cam Atkinson has stood head and shoulders above the field in terms of impact.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sets up pair of goals

McAvoy collected two assists to go along with three hits and three blocks in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Thursday. McAvoy sprung Taylor Hall for a breakaway goal midway through the second period, then he assisted on Brad Marchand's tally late in the frame. Those two goals turned a 3-1 Boston deficit into a tie game heading into the second intermission. McAvoy has topped 30 points in three of his first four NHL campaigns and should be able to cruise past that mark if he can play in 70-plus games for the first time in his career.
NHL
inquirer.com

The Flyers found in Ryan Ellis the rock they need to pair with Ivan Provorov

Just minutes into a Windsor Spitfires intrasquad scrimmage in 2007, former Spitfires and Flyers forward Eric Wellwood realized he completely underestimated rookie defenseman Ryan Ellis. Wellwood’s misconception began a few months earlier when the Spitfires selected the 5-foot-10, 179-pound Ellis in the second round, 22nd overall in the 2007 OHL...
NHL
FanSided

Flyers burned by shorthanded goal as Panthers remain unbeaten

The Flyers came into tonight’s game with a 2-0-1 record. The Florida Panthers were 4-0-0. Someone was going to have their first regulation loss and it ended up being the home team. A shorthanded goal in the third period burned Philadelphia as the Panthers continued their hot streak. It was...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy