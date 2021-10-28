CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Records double-double

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Giddey went for 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 32...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
NBA
Josh Giddey
thefocus.news

Who is Gary Payton II's mom as guard continues to impress for Warriors?

Fans want to know more about Gary Payton II’s mom, Monique James, as the guard continues to impress in his new role for the Golden State Warriors. Gary Payton II has had an up and down NBA career so far but ‘Young Glove’ seems to have found the perfect fit with the Warriors.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers Nation Reacts after Anthony Davis almost Suffers Career-Ending Injury in Rockets vs Lakers

Anthony Davis and Injuries are in a rock-solid relationship. Neither one of them can do anything without the other. Davis started this season on a very great note. He has been impressive with the ball both in offense and defense. Even though the Lakers have been walking at a turtle’s pace in this season, Davis has been dropping explosive numbers in each of his games. His presence on the court makes it easier for the Gold and Purple to rotate the ball.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Cole Anthony: Records double-double

Anthony recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during a 110-103 loss Saturday at Detroit. Anthony has now scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games, and he continues to show improvement as a rebounder, pulling down double-digit boards for the second time this season. Shooting efficiency could be a long-term issue for the second-year guard, but Anthony has looked like a much improved player thus far, and he's the better fantasy option compared to rookie backcourt mate Jalen Suggs. Through seven games, Anthony is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three -- up from 33.7 percent a season ago.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the floor for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder a notable player won’t be there. Star forward LeBron James isn’t suiting up for the game. According to a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the team ruled LeBron out for tonight’s game with an abdominal strain.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Daniel Theis: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss

Theis produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to Dallas. Theis had his best game as a member of the Rockets, reminding us that he can still put up fantasy-relevant numbers. Of all the older players in Houston, Theis feels like someone who could be either traded or moved to the bench as the season moves forward. For now, he is just a deeper league option who could have some limited streaming value on certain nights.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Bam Adebayo: Cruises to double-double Thursday

Adebayo finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 137-95 victory over the Bucks. The scoreline says it all here, as the Heat easily accounted for an understrength Bucks outfit to open their 2021-22 campaign. Adebayo had his way on the interior with the Bucks well down on big men. The Heat will be looking to rediscover the form that took them to the Finals only two seasons ago, and given what we know about their style of play, Adebayo is likely to be at the forefront of their efforts.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Josh Richardson: Scores in double figures

Richardson mustered 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 115-83 loss to Toronto. Richardson was one of two bench players to play at least 20 minutes for the Celtics on Friday, and he was perfect from beyond the arc in the blowout loss. The 28-year-old missed Wednesday's season opener due to a migraine but should continue to serve as depth at guard now that he's back to full health.
NBA

