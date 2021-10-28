Thunder's Josh Giddey: Records double-double

Anthony recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during a 110-103 loss Saturday at Detroit. Anthony has now scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games, and he continues to show improvement as a rebounder, pulling down double-digit boards for the second time this season. Shooting efficiency could be a long-term issue for the second-year guard, but Anthony has looked like a much improved player thus far, and he's the better fantasy option compared to rookie backcourt mate Jalen Suggs. Through seven games, Anthony is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three -- up from 33.7 percent a season ago.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO