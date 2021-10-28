Flyers' Nate Thompson: Nets first goal of season

Through their first three games, the Flyers have entertained and, more importantly, collected points. In their shootout loss to the Canucks, shellacking of the Kraken, and victory over a game Bruins squad, the new members of the team have acquitted themselves well. Keith Yandle has notched five assists to pace the club while looking especially sharp on the powerplay. Ryan Ellis already has his first Flyers goal to go along with a +3 rating. Backup netminder Martin Jones turned away 37 of 40 shots in his team debut on Thursday night. Of all the new Flyers, though, the diminutive Cam Atkinson has stood head and shoulders above the field in terms of impact.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO