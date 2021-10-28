CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Nate Thompson: Nets first goal of season

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Thompson scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Thompson cleaned up a loose puck...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

WATCH: Taylor Hall cashes in on breakaway for first goal of season

Taylor Hall is on the board in the 2021-22 season. Playing in his first full season with the Boston Bruins, the 29-year-old left winger cashed in on a breakaway off a feed from teammate Charlie McAvoy in the second period Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers for his first goal of the new campaign.
NHL
NESN

Jack Eichel Expresses Excitement To Join Golden Knights After Sabres Trade

Jack Eichel finally got traded out of Buffalo and he appears to be pretty excited for what’s next. The Sabres traded the star center after a tumultuous summer of rumors and drama to the Golden Knights on Thursday. Eichel will have surgery to repair a herniated disc and it is unclear when he will make his Vegas debut.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Carter Hart: In net Saturday

Hart will start Saturday's game against the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hart bounced back from a rough 2021 debut to allow one goal on 24 shots Monday against Seattle. He's stopped 58 of 63 shots through two games thus far.
NHL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Shoot-First Atkinson a Steal for Flyers

Through their first three games, the Flyers have entertained and, more importantly, collected points. In their shootout loss to the Canucks, shellacking of the Kraken, and victory over a game Bruins squad, the new members of the team have acquitted themselves well. Keith Yandle has notched five assists to pace the club while looking especially sharp on the powerplay. Ryan Ellis already has his first Flyers goal to go along with a +3 rating. Backup netminder Martin Jones turned away 37 of 40 shots in his team debut on Thursday night. Of all the new Flyers, though, the diminutive Cam Atkinson has stood head and shoulders above the field in terms of impact.
NHL
Middletown Press

Cam Atkinson scores 2 goals, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson collided with the boards on a goal that had Philadelphia fans cheering louder than the goal song blaring overhead. The Flyers bench was loud, too. “All the boys were howling," Atkinson said. “It was just a good vibe.”. Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
Union Leader

Atkinson's two goals highlight Flyers' win over Bruins

Cam Atkinson scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday. Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist apiece for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny each had one goal and...
NHL
FanSided

Philadelphia Flyers: Joel Farabee extends his goal streak to three

Philadelphia Flyers fans are used to Joel Farabee coming out of the gates hot. In 2020-21 season – which started and finished in our current calendar year, if you can believe it – Farabee was one of the first players in the NHL to log a goal when he drilled a beaut on Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry at 18:54 in the second period off of an excellent dish from frequent linemate Kevin Hayes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Deposits first goal of season

Reinhart tallied a goal on three shots Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Avalanche. Reinhart opened the scoring 14:32 into the first period, converting a centering feed from Mason Marchment, who had won a footrace to a loose puck in the corner. It was Reinhart's first goal of the year -- and first as a Panther -- after matching his career high last season with 25 for Buffalo.
NHL
Panthers Hand Flyers First Regulation Loss of 2021

Without Ryan Ellis, did the Philadelphia Flyers stand up defensively, or did the Florida Panthers exploit a weakness?. No matter the sport, games are dictated by the defense. Before the puck dropped at the Wells Fargo Center, the Florida Panthers could call their defensive unit the best in the league.
HOCKEY
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Bruins: The Goals Keep Coming in Impressive Win Over Boston

Flyers keep the goals coming, impressively close out Bruins to improve to 2-0-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers got the best of the Bruins in winning time Wednesday night en route to a 6-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson (two goals), Joel Farabee, Scott...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Cashes in first goal of 2021-22

Laughton scored a goal on his only shot and doled out a pair of hits Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Boston. Laughton trailed a play in transition and put away a juicy Jeremy Swayman rebound to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead just under two minutes into the middle frame. It was the first goal -- and first point -- of the season for Laughton, who scored nine times in 53 games a year ago.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Nets first NHL goal

Mayo scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in his NHL debut, a 5-1 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Mayo scored the Coyotes' lone goal at 1:25 of the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman shouldn't be expected to produce much offense in general -- he profiles as more of a shutdown option. Mayo's solid debut could earn him a longer look from head coach Andre Tourign, but he'll likely have to compete with Victor Soderstrom throughout the year.
NHL
NESN

David Pastrnak Pots First Goal Of Season In Bruins-Sabres Tilt

David Pastrnak lit the lamp early Friday. After going scoreless in the Boston Bruins’ first two games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the right winger struck early to give the B’s a first period lead against the undefeated Buffalo Sabres. Pasta took in a pass from Brad Marchand in the...
NHL
chatsports.com

Nets rally from 14-point deficit to earn first win of season, beating Sixers, 114-109

It was an early win, but a statement nonetheless. Brooklyn capitalized late, outscoring the 76ers 15-1 as they defeated Philadelphia, 114-109, in its home opener, earning their first win of the season. The win also snapped a five-game losing skid at Wells Fargo Center. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Nets. It was a game-long rally, a night of experimentation.
NBA

