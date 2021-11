Philadelphia Flyers fans are used to Joel Farabee coming out of the gates hot. In 2020-21 season – which started and finished in our current calendar year, if you can believe it – Farabee was one of the first players in the NHL to log a goal when he drilled a beaut on Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry at 18:54 in the second period off of an excellent dish from frequent linemate Kevin Hayes.

