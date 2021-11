Booker totaled 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes in a loss to Portland on Saturday. Booker may have registered a more robust line if the Suns -- who were defeated by 29 points -- had been more competitive, but this still qualifies as his most productive performance through three games. Fantasy managers who used an early round draft pick on the shooting guard are likely expecting more than the ho-hum 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists he has averaged thus far, however, particularly in the scoring department. Booker remains the unquestioned No. 1 offensive option for Phoenix, and there's little reason to panic about his relatively quiet start to the campaign.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO