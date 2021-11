Wiggins totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in the Warriors’ 119-107 win over the Kings on Sunday. Wiggins continued to score in the Warriors’ win over the Kings, as he went for 17.0 points in the contest shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. This game marks his third consecutive double-digit scoring performance and could be a good sign of things to come, given the rise of Jordan Poole in the rotation. The fact that he can still take and make his shots is a testament to his strong role in the starting rotation and makes him a decent fantasy play to consider, given his relatively stable floor. Do be aware that his value is heavily dependent on scoring, so be sure to monitor the matchups to best leverage his skill set for the overall construction of your lineup.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO