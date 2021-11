Barnes mustered 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Utah. Barnes has quickly emerged one of the Kings' go-to players on offense, and the numbers back that up, as he has scored at least 25 points in each of his first two contests while shooting an excellent 19-for-39 from the field, including 10-for-17 from deep, across both games. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to sustain this scoring pace throughout an entire season, but there's no question Barnes has opened the year on a blistering pace.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO