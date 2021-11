The GCW Tag Team Titles have changed hands at War Ready. Just under two weeks ago, Game Changer Wrestling announced that The Briscoes would challenge Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) on October 23 at War Ready. The match came about after Mark and Jay made a surprise appearance at GCW Fight Club, stepping to the Second Gear Crew after they issued a challenge by saying no team could take the titles from them.

