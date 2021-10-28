CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

So-called ‘failed abortion’ bill passes Ohio Senate as Roe v. Wade trigger ban gains support

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vv4is_0cf0DDnl00

A bill seeking to regulate doctors’ actions in statistically rare “failed abortions” was approved by the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, the same day that anti-abortion advocates spoke out on a bill connected to Roe v. Wade.

Just hours after passing Senate Bill 157 through the Government and Oversight Committee, senators passed the bill on for House consideration with a vote of 25-6.

“It’s important to understand that when we talk about this, it’s not an abortion bill,” said bill cosponsor state Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott. “It’s a live baby bill.”

Before passing SB 157 on for full Senate consideration, the Government and Oversight Committee amended the bill to keep doctors paid by state university medical schools from being part of abortion clinic variance agreements.

“Ohio has the ability to decide whether or not it’s going to fund these clinics, and that a provider does not have an independent right to perform abortions,” said Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, who presented the amendment.

McColley referred to a 2019 appeals court decision that said the state could block funding to clinics who provide abortions.

State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, stood in support of the specific amendment during Wednesday’s Senate session, saying the legislature has the right to decide where taxpayer dollars are spent, and that they shouldn’t be spent on the salaries of doctors helping with abortions.

“This amendment is so consequential, it stands up for what Ohioans want, which is to say that taxpayer dollars should not be going to abortion,” Antani said.

Public opinion polling shows that Ohio is split on abortion legality, but a majority (48%) of Ohioans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Recent studies from the Pew Research Center also show that six in 10 Americans also believe it should be legal.

The bill language could spell trouble for clinics also facing a challenge from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Yost announced this week he is suing the Biden administration to change a federal rule allowing taxpayer dollars to go to abortion services.

Yost wants to see a 2019 rule reinstated that “required federally funded family-planning clinics to be (1) physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and (2) refrain from referring patients for abortions,” according to a release from Yost’s office on the lawsuit.

The state’s attorney general is already deep in the abortion fight, having joined nearly two dozen other state attorneys general in asking that the issue of abortion legality in Roe v. Wade be returned to the states .

The rest of the SB 157 seeks to criminalize lack of action by a physician who conducts an abortion and, if a child is alive after the attempted abortion, does not provide medical care to sustain the life of the child.

Abortion and pro-choice advocates have said that medical standard already exists inside and outside of their health clinics, and state Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale, reiterated the argument in Wednesday’s committee.

“If (a physician) already concluded that they’ve done everything to try to maintain the life of the child and there’s nothing left to be done, but yet they’ll be penalized and punished for an unknown,” Thomas said. “I’m not understanding the logic of adding another layer to a law that’s already on the books.”

State Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, chair of the committee and supporter of the bill, said it was up to Thomas to decide how he felt about the merits of the bill.

“If you would like to vote against a bill that protects babies that have been born alive, that is your prerogative,” Roegner said.

When the bill was introduced, 2019 data from the Ohio Department of Health’s yearly abortion report showed no “failed abortions” after 12 weeks gestation, a statistic that repeated itself in the 2020 abortion report .

Of all abortions conducted last year, none of the pregnancies were considered viable based on ultrasound and other medical testing.

Abortion ‘trigger ban’

The Senate Health Committee spent another day considering a “trigger ban” that would make abortion illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supporters of the abortion ban said a bill that is teed up to prepare for a future development is common, often done when the state is awaiting federal funding or anticipating a legal decision.

They also continued arguments that the bill itself doesn’t cut off services such as contraception. Anti-abortion advocates said the bill “empowers” women while criminalizing physician’s for playing a role in abortion. The punishments in the bill could include prison time and loss of medical licenses for those that participate or even promote abortion.

“It may be a constitutional right, but it doesn’t mean it’s right,” said Jerry Freewalt, Executive Director of the Catholic Conference of Ohio.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, also a member of the Senate Health Committee, came in with the argument of pro-choice advocates like Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice, saying abortions will still happen if the practice is made illegal, they just won’t be done as safely.

Denise Leipold, of Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, said allowing abortions just in case they are done unsafely isn’t reason enough to maintain their legality.

“If you are saying keep abortion legal so women will not have back-alley abortions, or whatever you want to call them, it’s like saying let’s keep bank robbery legal so that the bank robbers don’t get shot,” Leipold said.

The country’s highest court is set to take up a case that would have implications for the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling later this year.

Abortions are legal in the state up to 22 weeks gestation.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post So-called ‘failed abortion’ bill passes Ohio Senate as Roe v. Wade trigger ban gains support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 5

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

House rep introduces latest vaccine mandate ban

An Ohio representative introduced the latest version of legislation Tuesday to prevent Ohio schools, private colleges, and employers from mandating vaccination. While the short title of the bill refers to COVID-19, the text of the legislation itself could include mandates for vaccinations against any disease. It states employers who require employees to receive a vaccine […] The post House rep introduces latest vaccine mandate ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Native American Heritage Month celebrates Indigenous communities across the nation

November is Native American Heritage Month, and for Indigenous people across the country, it’s a chance to share the unique ancestry, traditions, and contributions their communities make today and have made throughout history. “Far too often in our founding era and in the centuries since, the promise of our Nation has been denied to Native […] The post Native American Heritage Month celebrates Indigenous communities across the nation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children could begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Niraj Antani
Person
Rob Mccolley
whbc.com

State Senate Passes Abortion Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Republican-controlled Ohio Senate has passed legislation that requires doctors to report cases where babies are born alive following an abortion or attempted procedure. The bill also requires doctors to preserve the life of a baby born alive. The bill also bans abortion...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#The Ohio Senate#House#Sb#Ohioans#The Pew Research Center#Americans
Cleveland.com

2 Ohio abortion clinics could close after Senate changes bill: Capitol Letter

Closing clinics: The Ohio Senate passed a bill that would require doctors and other medical staff performing abortions to provide life-saving care if a fetus survives an abortion. Hours before the full Senate voted on the bill, a Senate committee added an amendment that would make it harder for abortion clinics in Dayton and Cincinnati to stay open. If both clinics close, Southeast Ohio women would have to travel to get an abortion, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Abortion Access Hurts Pro-Lifers’ Feelings, Texas Attorney Argues to Supreme Court

There is a bumper sticker slogan that’s popular among gun advocates: My rights don’t end where your feelings begin. You’ll find it at shooting ranges, Trump rallies, and all over Etsy, where it’s emblazoned on t-shirts, coffee mugs, lawn signs, and face masks. At the Supreme Court on Monday, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone argued the opposite: Texans should not be allowed to exercise their constitutionally protected right to an abortion, he explained, because doing so might hurt someone’s feelings.  Over three hours, lawyers representing abortion providers, the state of Texas, and the federal government volleyed with the nine justices over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
IBTimes

US Supreme Court To Hear Texas Abortion Law Case

Two months after refusing to intervene, the US Supreme Court is to hear challenges on Monday to a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The nine-member court, which includes six conservative justices, will listen to two hours of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Abortion backers at Supreme Court are aiming for Roe v. Wade 'Part 2' in Texas, Stephen Miller warns

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two pivotal abortion cases regarding the landmark Texas law S.B. 8 on Monday. A lawyer and a former advisor to President Trump, working with America First Legal, argued that the cases center on the question of whether or not Texans have the democratic right to make their own laws and warned that the Department of Justice and abortion activists are aiming to bring about a monumental change in the law that would equate to Roe v. Wade "part 2."
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

The case of Ron DeSantis and the muzzled professors takes another dubious turn

Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The scandal involving Ron DeSantis and the silenced professors just got worse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the growing scandal at the University of Florida, which has barred numerous professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s policies. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. This is odd. After all, conservatives...
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
817
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy