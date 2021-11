MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A World War II veteran from Marshfield has been laid to rest with full military honors – more than 60 years after his death. Arthur Lewis was buried on Thursday at a military cemetery in Dijbouti. He died in 1959 while at sea in the Horn of Africa. He was originally buried in Dijbouti in an unmarked grave. When his remains were recently identified, his gravesite was cleaned up and given a new headstone, which was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Thursday.

