Guests at a five-star Cancun resort were sent scrambling for shelter on Thursday when rival groups of alleged drug dealers engaged in a gun battle on the beach.Mexican officials said no tourists had been seriously harmed in the attack at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera resort in Bahía Petempich, Mexico, which left two alleged gangsters dead and one guest mildly injured.The hotel had been hosting a week-long ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration for LGBT travellers when a group of armed criminals, described by Mexican media as “commandos”, arrived by boat and triggered a “rain of gunfire”.A report from a Mexican government...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO