CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Shaw's Spooktackular Halloween Bash ( Shaw Community Center )

charleston-sc.gov
 7 days ago

Ages 5-18. The kids at Shaw...

www.charleston-sc.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaw Community Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy