With the direction of live service titles trending poorer and poorer, many corporations are looking for the next big thing. Yet, even still the industry moves on to what’s brighter and better. Seeing how many big-name properties have completely written off console titles, Marvel remains vigilant. After a successful string of Spider-Man titles by Insomniac and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel is taking note of what they can feasibly produce. Thus, with their contract work with other big studios, Marvel is dipping into more video game places. Despite forging ahead with more Marvel’s Avengers, the time is right for a newer project to take the spotlight. Announced this morning was a new collaboration between Marvel and Skydance Media to create a brand new triple-A, narrative-driven, original action game based on Marvel properties.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO