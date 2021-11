An 85-year-old Sulphur Springs woman died of injuries sustained in a Lee Street vehicle-pedestrian crash over the weekend, according to police. Joyce Mahnke had reportedly just left an event at church and was walking aided by her walker to her residence on the opposite side of Lee Street just after 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. A man and the woman’s canine companion were also reportedly nearby. Mahnke had reportedly crossed the eastbound side of Lee Street to the westbound side of the road when the crash occurred, according to Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Terry Miller, who is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO